Tributes are pouring in for Doncaster TikTok star, Jehane Thomas, who tragically died last week at the age of 30.

The TikTok sensation and mother, died suddenly on March 17 after “months of migraines.” Jehane would share videos of her life with her two sons, Isaac and Elijah, and had over 70,000 followers on the popular app.

She had previously shared online that she had been suffering from migraines and illness and had been diagnosed with optic neuritis a few months ago.

Jehane’s partner Liam, paid tribute to her on Facebook yesterday. His heartbreaking post reads: “It’s still not fully sank in, I’m still expecting you to text me. I’m not sure how to do this without you.

Jehane Thomas, aged 30, was a popular TikTok star

“I always told you they needed you more than me but I promise you I’ll do my best and pray that we can make you proud…

“The boys already miss you so much, Isaac’s been telling me how he wants cuddles with mummy but I’ve made sure he knows you’re watching over him. He’s told me how he wants me and Elijah to all be stars so we can fly away with you. I’m holding it together the best I can because I know that’s what you would do.

“The amount of messages we’ve all received has been overwhelming. You reached more people that any of us ever realised. Sweet dreams babe, love you a little bit a lot.”

The TikTok star last posted on Instagram on March 12 - a photo of her with her two boys, with the caption reading “6 days admitted into hospital and I’m finally at home with my boys. It’s been a really challenging week, not just physically but mentally. I’ve missed these two so much and feel like they’ve both grown up so much whilst I’ve been away…”

