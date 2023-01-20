Devastated relatives have told of their shock after ‘healthy’ young Sheffield dad Jason Wragg collapsed and died aged just 30.

Jason, from Manor, was found dead at his current home in Rotherham on Sunday by shocked family members, having shown no sign of illness. Now relatives have paid tribute to former Parkwood Academy pupil Jason, and revealed plans to say farewell with a Sheffield United funeral for the life long Blades fan.

They have launched a crowdfunding appeal to help pay for a funeral because of the cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brother Kieron said Jason, who worked as a full time carer for his mother, was found unresponsive on the landing floor at his home. An ambulance was deployed to the scene by Yorkshire Ambulance Service and arrived within five minutes, but he could not be saved.

Devastated relatives have told of their shock after a ‘healthy’ young Sheffield dad collapsed and died aged just 30. They are fundraising for a Sheffield United themed funeral for the Blades fan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieron said: “We are told it will be February before they can tell us why he has died. He had been complaining of heartburn, but nothing serious. The ambulance arrived really quickly, in three or four minutes, but we think he had already died.

“All our world has been turned upside down. Jason did not have a bad bone in his body – he did not deserve this to happen to him. He would do anything to help other people. He was a good dad and enjoyed taking his children to the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need answers. We need to know why he collapsed. There was nothing apparently wrong with him. He had heartburn, like indigestion. We are all devastated. Jason was a popular man with a lot of friends.”

Sheffield United funeral planned for popular dad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason, who had two young children and a step child, loved Sheffield United, although he did not get to go to matches very often because of the cost, and because of his work as a carer for his mum.

Pals have already pledged over £100 towards the cost of a funeral, with the family hoping to have a Sheffield United themed event. “I think we are going to ask people to wear Sheffield United shirts, or if they don’t have a Sheffield United shirt, to come wearing red and white,” said Kieron.

Advertisement Hide Ad