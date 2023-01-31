Jared O’Mara court blog: Trial of ex-Sheffield MP accused of attempting to use taxpayers’ money to fund cocaine habit

Arnold said the pair were speaking ‘more frequently’ by the end of 2018; and that one of the things they were talking about during that time was ‘Untied Kingdom’ (the phrasing of which was a play on ‘United Kingdom’) and referred to plans for O’Mara’s YouTube account on which he would upload videos of speeches. “He had difficulty with public speaking and thought it would be a better way of getting his point across,” Arnold said, and indicated that he agreed with the idea.