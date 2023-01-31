He is charged with filing fraudulent expenses amounting to £28,650 during the time he represented Sheffield Hallam between June 2017 and November 2019. The expenses are reportedly related to services by his former lead aide and co-defendant Gareth Arnold, aged 28, of School Lane, Dronfield, who is facing six counts of the same offence.
They are due to appear in court alongside John Woodliff, aged 42, of Hesley Road, Sheffield, who is charged with an offence under the Proceeds of Crime Act, as are O'Mara and Arnold. He and his co-defendants have previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The prosecution has accused O’Mara of trying to use taxpayers’ money as his personal kitty to fund an ‘extensive cocaine habit’. Our reporter Sarah Marshall is covering the case. You can follow our live blog here.
Jared O’Mara court blog: Trial of ex-Sheffield MP accused of attempting to use taxpayers’ money to fund cocaine habit
He continued: “As an MP you’re always going to get journalists saying negative stuff about you, but in a situation where he was quite vulnerable, he had got rid of all his staff...I think the press were a bit heavy handed with him but he also didn’t have any support in place.”
“No-one could fend off attacks against him. He has autism...you need to be quite patient with someone who has autism. I don’t think journalists were very patient,” Arnold said.
Arnold told the jury that he saw something in the press about March or April 2019 ‘along the lines of he’s fired all of his staff’. “I rang him and [he] said he’d basically fired all of his staff overnight,” Arnold said, adding: “Some of them elected to leave instead of being pushed.” Arnold continued: “Because he was an independent [MP] he was outside of what you might call the party machinery...he had nobody managing his media.” Arnold said he felt this put O’Mara in a ‘vulnerable’ position.
Arnold was asked about whether O’Mara ever discussed his relationship with his staff. “I think he felt quite alienated from his staff,” Arnold said, and added that he didn’t mention individuals by name. Arnold said he also believed O’Mara found them to be ‘obstructive’. “He felt alienated from them [and I think that’s why] he spent most of his time not going into the office,” Arnold said.
When asked whose idea ‘Untied Kingdom’ was, Arnold said it ‘came about organically,’ and that the idea ‘would have been formed by December 2018’ because he was in Vietnam for most of December 2018.
Arnold said the pair were speaking ‘more frequently’ by the end of 2018; and that one of the things they were talking about during that time was ‘Untied Kingdom’ (the phrasing of which was a play on ‘United Kingdom’) and referred to plans for O’Mara’s YouTube account on which he would upload videos of speeches. “He had difficulty with public speaking and thought it would be a better way of getting his point across,” Arnold said, and indicated that he agreed with the idea.
Mr Harrison asked how many times Arnold spoke to O’Mara about ‘media issues’ in 2018. “Maybe a handful of times,” responded Arnold, adding that he believed those conversations would have taken place ‘at his apartment’ because he didn’t ‘frequently go out’.
Arnold continued: “After he became MP he had some problems in the press.” He said this referred to ‘10 years before he became an MP he made some unwise comments on music forums’. Arnold said this led to O’Mara having the Labour Party whip removed. “I asked if he had any support around him for the press,” Arnold said, and felt that he didn’t.
“Before he was MP he would spend most of his week outside his house, and then he became MP and spent a lot of it in his flat,” he said.