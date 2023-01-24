The trial of former Labour Sheffield MP Jared O'Mara is due to continue today at Leeds Crown Court.

He is charged with filing fraudulent expenses amounting to £28,650 during the time he represented Sheffield Hallam between June 2017 and November 2019. The expenses are reportedly related to services by his former lead aide and co-defendant Gareth Arnold, aged 28, of School Lane, Dronfield, who is facing six counts of the same offence.

They are due to appear in court alongside John Woodliff, aged 42, of Hesley Road, Sheffield, who is charged with an offence under the Proceeds of Crime Act, as are O'Mara and Arnold. He and his co-defendants have previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The prosecution yesterday accused O’Mara of trying to use taxpayers’ money as his personal kitty to fund an ‘extensive cocaine habit’.

Former Sheffield MP Jared O'Mara is in court today charged with fraud worth £28k.

