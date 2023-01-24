He is charged with filing fraudulent expenses amounting to £28,650 during the time he represented Sheffield Hallam between June 2017 and November 2019. The expenses are reportedly related to services by his former lead aide and co-defendant Gareth Arnold, aged 28, of School Lane, Dronfield, who is facing six counts of the same offence.
They are due to appear in court alongside John Woodliff, aged 42, of Hesley Road, Sheffield, who is charged with an offence under the Proceeds of Crime Act, as are O'Mara and Arnold. He and his co-defendants have previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The prosecution yesterday accused O’Mara of trying to use taxpayers’ money as his personal kitty to fund an ‘extensive cocaine habit’.
…and it might become difficult or need a conversation with the MP.” Ms Wilson attended a meeting with Det Sgt Shields who said the police had become aware of a claim submitted to IPSA for approximately £3,000, the court heard.
That is the annual figure, btw. Moving on to when Ms Wilson became aware of O’Mara. She said she became aware of him in ‘June or July 2019’. She explained: “Sometimes the teams will tell me if there is an especially large claim that we are refusing to pay…
Ms Wilson confirmed that at that time the total gross budget for staffing was £153,620, including National Insurance and pension contributions.
Now discussing the gross figure of the total budget allocated for staffing of MPs offices outside of London during the time of the alleged offences between June and August 2019.
Discussing what accountability MPs are expected to have, Ms Wilson said: “They are expected to have some oversight and supervision of the way in which their budget is spent.”
She tells the jury that it is threefold. First, to ‘set MPs pay’ and assist with ‘pension management’. Second, that MPs should be given the funds to hire staff and ‘set up an office in their constituency’. Third, ‘to check that money is to be spent in an appropriate way’.
11am - The first witness is Georgia Wilson, Director of MP Services with the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority
The first witness is Georgia Wilson, Director of MP Services with the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA). Mr Bourne-Arton has asked her what the purpose of IPSA is.
The dates and sums of some of the invoices submitted on behalf of O’Mara form part of the agreed facts shared with the jury just now. First witness being called now.
Jury are in now and proceedings are underway. Prosecutor, James Bourne-Arton, is taking them through what is known as ‘agreed facts’ which means both the prosecution and defence submit to them being shared with the jury.