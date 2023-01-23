He is charged with filing fraudulent expenses amounting to £28,650 during the time he represented Sheffield Hallam between June 2017 and November 2019. The expenses are reportedly related to services by his former lead aide and co-defendant Gareth Arnold, aged 28, of School Lane, Dronfield, who is facing six counts of the same offence.
They are due to appear in court alongside John Woodliff, aged 42, of Hesley Road, Sheffield, who is charged with an offence under the Proceeds of Crime Act, as are O'Mara and Arnold. He and his co-defendants have previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Key Events
O’Mara has joined the court via video link from his home, where he is joined by a member of his defence counsel, Mr Steve Garrett.Judge Bayliss has decided that the court case will proceed today and wants arrangements to be made for O’Mara to attend court tomorrow (January 24).It is expected by the end of today, a jury will have been selected and they will have heard prosecutor Mr Richard Wright KC’s opening statements.
His Honour Judge thomas Bayliss has arrived in court - but Jared O’Mara has not. Although Arnold and Woodliff have arrived at the dock, O’Mara has not attended court. O’Mara’s defence barrister, Mr Mark Kelley, says his client is unable to attend, but Judge Bayliss is unhappy.
The third defendant today at Leeds Crown Court is John Woodliff, who like O’Mara and Arnold is charged with a single count of an offence under the Proceeds of Crime Act, which he denies.
