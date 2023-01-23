The jury has heard the amount claimed by O’Mara totaled a little over £30,000. Mr Wright said: “The money was not the defendant’s to claim, the invoices and claims made were false and untrue, and we say that the defendants all knew that yet were happy to go along with it.”He has outlined that a) O’Mara made the claims and knew they were dishonest, b) that Arnold as his Chief of Staff in June 2019 assisted him to make the claims when he knew they were false, and c) that Woodliff was an old friend of O’Mara’s who he put on his payroll as a ‘constituency support worker’, but this was also dishonest.