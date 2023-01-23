He is charged with filing fraudulent expenses amounting to £28,650 during the time he represented Sheffield Hallam between June 2017 and November 2019. The expenses are reportedly related to services by his former lead aide and co-defendant Gareth Arnold, aged 28, of School Lane, Dronfield, who is facing six counts of the same offence.
They are due to appear in court alongside John Woodliff, aged 42, of Hesley Road, Sheffield, who is charged with an offence under the Proceeds of Crime Act, as are O'Mara and Arnold. He and his co-defendants have previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Jared O’Mara case: Court hears of former Sheffield MP’s ‘extensive cocaine habit’
Arnold was interviewed by police on July 2, where, Mr Wright says: “He described an undoubtedly sad state of affairs in which O’Mara was plainly unable to cope with the office he held, was in poor mental health and was heavily addicted to cocaine that he was abusing in prodigious quantities.“ Gareth Arnold accepted that claims were being submitted that were false and appeared to be indicating to the officer that he had come forwards not only out of concern but because he was complicit in submitting them and did not want to be held responsible.”
In a phonecall to IPSA on July 2, 2019, which was recorded and played to the jury, Arnold told the claal handler: “It’s a bit of a tricky one. yesterday I spoke to 999 services for mental health crises about my employer as I believe he’s suffering a severe mental breakdown and suffering delusions of conspiracy. And he’s making fake claims to the Government.When asked for proof, Arnold said: “I’m his chief of staff.“He’s kaking false expenses claims worth thousands of pounds.”
While IPSA was reportedly contesting the claims with O’Mara in summer 2019 - and, as said, none of the claims ever paid out - it was then that Gareth Arnold reportedly rang IPSA to report the fraud. He rang them on July 2, 2019, before calling South Yorkshire Police.The phone call to IPSA by Arnold is being played to court now.
Another charge against O’Mara is that he allegedly contracted his friend and co-defendant, John Woodliff, as a ‘constituency support officer’, and that evidence includes a contract with both their signatures on it. Mr Wright said: “ He was not being employed by the taxpayer to act as a friend and carer for Jared O’Mara and no such claim would have been permitted for obvious reasons. The job was another fiction designed to generate a cash income to which both men were not entitled.”
2.50pm - ‘In the email, he falsely claimed the investigation into him was completed and no action was being taken against him'
Another count lies in how O’Mara allegedly emailed IPSA on February 19, 2020. At this time, a police investigation was underway and, indeed, O’Mara had already resigned as an MP. In the email, he falsely claimed the investigation into him was completed and no action was being taken against him. Mr Wright says this was untrue. O’Mara then asked IPSA to pay one or several of the allegedly fraudulent invoices into his bank account. The claim was also rejected.
2.44pm - ‘None of the claims in this case - which, as he has said, total over £30,000 - were ever successful’
Mr Wright has stressed that none of the claims in this case - which, as he has said, total over £30,000 - were ever successful, and were all rejected by IPSA. It means none of O’Mara’s alleged claims to use taxpayer’s money for his personal gain ever saw him receive money into his account.IPSA - the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority - was set up in the wake of the MP expenses scandal and oversees claims.
2.40pm - ‘There is no evidence that any such training or consultancy had ever been performed by Gareth Arnold or any other person'
The jury has heard that several claims were for media coaching and PR consultancy for his then Chief of Staff Gareth Arnold. Mr Wright said: “This was another claim that was dishonest from the outset. There is no evidence that any such training or consultancy had ever been performed by Gareth Arnold or any other person. The legitimate staff who had been working for O’Mara at the time these services related to had never heard of Gareth Arnold.”
Speaking further about the bogus claims to Confident About Autism, which the prosecution says is a made-up charity or organisation that O’Mara came up with to claim invoices on, Mr Wright said: “This was a dishonest claim from the outset. As the evidence will reveal this organisation did not exist. It was an invention of Jared O’Mara that he hoped to slip through as a legitimate claim, no doubt seeking to hide behind the fact that it related to his disability if ever challenged.”
Mr Wright has outlined what the dishonest claims were. They include: - Four separate claims totaling some £20,000 for invoices from ‘Confident About Autism SY’ - an autism support charity that, Mr Wright states, does not exist, and was an invention by O’Mara. - A number of services and training days for Gareth Arnold that never happened, totaling at least £4,000 - A bogus salary paid to Woodliff who was falsely contracted as a “constituency support officer”.Some of the claims, particularly concerning the non-existent charity, were made after Mr Arnold had already gone to the police in early July 2019.
The jury has heard the amount claimed by O’Mara totaled a little over £30,000. Mr Wright said: “The money was not the defendant’s to claim, the invoices and claims made were false and untrue, and we say that the defendants all knew that yet were happy to go along with it.”He has outlined that a) O’Mara made the claims and knew they were dishonest, b) that Arnold as his Chief of Staff in June 2019 assisted him to make the claims when he knew they were false, and c) that Woodliff was an old friend of O’Mara’s who he put on his payroll as a ‘constituency support worker’, but this was also dishonest.