A Sheffield man will walk the Camino de Santiago, the Pilgrims' Way, in Northern Spain, in memory of his son who died earlier this year from cancer, aged 33.

Born and raised in Sheffield, James Lawson had recently become a father to Logan, who was just three months old when his daddy died.

James, a successful landscape architect who studied at City College and Sheffield University, worked for a leading architectural practice.

He and his wife Carys had just bought a new home in Handsworth, where they had hoped to raise Logan together.

James underwent treatment at London, Southampton and Sheffield hospitals, as well as taking part in trials at the Royal Marsden.

After receiving his stage 4 diagnosis, fitness enthusiast James, eager to raise funds for cancer charities, ran and completed the 26 mile London Marathon. In spite of all his efforts and his positive outlook, he tragically passed away on February 17.

James Lawson

St Luke's Hospice was very supportive to the whole family and gave comfort in the later stages of his illness, so James’ dad, Bob Lawson, from Stradbroke, hopes to raise money for the hospice so that other families, who are trying to cope with the devastating illness, can be helped.

Bob, with the support of James' mother Lynda and sister Rebekah, aims to walk about 12 kilometres a day, over a seven day period, stopping at small guest houses along the way.

Bob will be accompanied by his nephew Tom Richardson. They plan to reach Santiago on September 20.

The walk is deemed a fitting way to celebrate the life of Bob and Lynda's ‘wonderful son’.

If anyone would like to contribute to Bob's fundraising efforts, visit the Just Giving page here.