Jael Kuumba: Fundraising appeal to bring 'amazing' dad home to Sheffield, after 30-year-old's tragic death
Jael Kuumba’s friends and family are trying to raise £6,000 to bring the much-loved 30-year-old home from Thailand and give him the send-off he deserves.
Jael, who had a three-year-old daughter, Amiah, has been described as an ‘amazing’ father, partner, son, nephew, brother, cousin, uncle and friend.
He was found dead just days before he had been due to return from his short holiday in Thailand.
The fundraising appeal was launched by Toni Garnett, a friend of Jael’s partner Leanne.
Toni said: “I have set this fundraiser up to try help them as a family get things in order promptly and give Jael the send off he rightfully deserves.
“The funds will go directly to his family to pay for anything that needs to be paid urgently to get him home back with family to organise his funeral. Please help me make this possible.”
