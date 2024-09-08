Jael Kuumba: Fundraising appeal to bring 'amazing' dad home to Sheffield, after 30-year-old's tragic death

A fundraising appeal has been launched after an ‘amazing’ dad from Sheffield was tragically found dead while on holiday.

Jael Kuumba’s friends and family are trying to raise £6,000 to bring the much-loved 30-year-old home from Thailand and give him the send-off he deserves.

Jael, who had a three-year-old daughter, Amiah, has been described as an ‘amazing’ father, partner, son, nephew, brother, cousin, uncle and friend.

Jael Kuumba, 30, from Sheffield, was tragically found dead in his hotel room while on holiday in Thailand. A fundraising appeal has been launched to bring him home and give him the send-off he deserves.placeholder image
Jael Kuumba, 30, from Sheffield, was tragically found dead in his hotel room while on holiday in Thailand. A fundraising appeal has been launched to bring him home and give him the send-off he deserves. | gofundme

He was found dead just days before he had been due to return from his short holiday in Thailand.

The fundraising appeal was launched by Toni Garnett, a friend of Jael’s partner Leanne.

Toni said: “I have set this fundraiser up to try help them as a family get things in order promptly and give Jael the send off he rightfully deserves.

“The funds will go directly to his family to pay for anything that needs to be paid urgently to get him home back with family to organise his funeral. Please help me make this possible.”

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/get-amiahs-daddy-home?qid=578ea54593bd27b482fec5e5d1772f91

Related topics:Sheffield

