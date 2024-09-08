A fundraising appeal has been launched after an ‘amazing’ dad from Sheffield was tragically found dead while on holiday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jael Kuumba’s friends and family are trying to raise £6,000 to bring the much-loved 30-year-old home from Thailand and give him the send-off he deserves.

Jael, who had a three-year-old daughter, Amiah, has been described as an ‘amazing’ father, partner, son, nephew, brother, cousin, uncle and friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jael Kuumba, 30, from Sheffield, was tragically found dead in his hotel room while on holiday in Thailand. A fundraising appeal has been launched to bring him home and give him the send-off he deserves. | gofundme

He was found dead just days before he had been due to return from his short holiday in Thailand.

The fundraising appeal was launched by Toni Garnett, a friend of Jael’s partner Leanne.

Toni said: “I have set this fundraiser up to try help them as a family get things in order promptly and give Jael the send off he rightfully deserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The funds will go directly to his family to pay for anything that needs to be paid urgently to get him home back with family to organise his funeral. Please help me make this possible.”