Jacks Lantern productions was launched this month by Joleen White and Peter Aldred as a not for profit company focusing on theatre, film-making and events, including new plans for a community horror showing in Sheffield.

The company aims to make all showings subtitled, affordable and wheelchair friendly and with both Joleen and Peter being from working class backgrounds they are very passionate about showing the works of underrepresented creators.

The venue for the showings is yet to be confirmed but there are hopes the horror screening will take place in June of this year.

Joleen White, 37, said: “We want to create a horror community and to entertain the people of Sheffield.”

Jacks Lantern Productions has a mission is to promote underrepresented creatives, groups and communities.