It's time to vote for your favourite salon
This is your chance to vote for your favourite salon in your area.
Finding a salon you can trust is crucial.
Your favourite salon might provide the best blowdries, the perfect haircuts, the neatest threading, the hottest self tans, the most relaxing massages, fantastic facials or the most glamorous nails.
Whether it’s the way they colour your hair, the extra little touches, or the friendly welcome you always receive.
The entries have been received, and today we reveal the shortlist.
We are now asking our readers to vote and the salon with the most votes will be crowned salon of the Year 2019!
All you need to do is fill in the entry form on page 44 of today’s Star newspaper.
Photocopies of coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons and those delivered afer the closing date will also not be counted.
The closing date for votes is Friday, November 15,2019.
Choose your favourite from our list of nominations
1. Aspire Hair Studio, Unit 1 The Old Oak, 10 Station Road
2. Bach Barbers, 7 Market Place
3. Beautiful You, 1a, Madehurst Road
4. Bliss, 125 Cross Hill
5. Body & Face Works, 490 Ecclesall Road
6. Chambers Barber shop, Campo Lane
7. Emm's Barbers, 107 Leppings Lane
8. Freestyles, 547 Ecclesall Road
9. Funky Divas Salon, 11 CryStreetal Peaks
10. Gloss, 680 Chesterfield Road
11. Hair Band, 625 Ecclesall Road
12. Hair Bar, 9 Hillsborough Road
13. Hair Office, 185 Fox Hill Road
14. Hair Workz, 12 Station Road
15. Herries Salon, 429a, Herries Road
16. House Of Handsome, 132 Halifax Road
17. Icon Hair & Nails, 3-9 Burncross Road
18. John's Hairstyling, 13 Beighton Road
19. Kiss Hair Studios, 117 Lane End
20. L A Beauty, 17 Worksop Road
21. Leslie Frances Hairdressing, 54-56 Fargate
22. Lew Burgin, 7 Stanwood Avenue
23. Little Gems, 28 Hickmott Road
24. Mirror Mirror, 194-196, City Road
25. Monroes, 824 Barnsley Road
26. Orchid Hair & Beauty, 687 Staniforth Road
27. Peaches & Preen, 54 Owlerton Green
28. Perfection Hair Studio, 35-37 Middlewood Road
29. Perfection Hair, 37 Wolfe Road
30. Posh FX, 46 Middlewood Road
40. Renegade Barbers, 49a Burncross Road
41. Robert D Salon, 11a Hillsborough Road
42. Ryan Hair, 281 Hatfield House Road
43. Scissor Sisters, Unit 9 The Forge, Church Street
44. Scissors, 741 Chesterfield Road
45. Short Cuts One, 132 Northern Avenue
46. Simon's Hairstyling, Orchard Lane
47. Sims Barber Shop, 2a Worksop Road
48. Stylistique, 60 Burncross Road
49. Sweeney 4, 290 Ecclesall Road
50. Taylor Taylor Nails & Beauty, Surrey Street
51. Taylor's Hair Design, 8 East Road
52. The Cutting Club, 1, The Sinclair Building, 266 Glossop Road
53. Toffs Hair, 177 Worksop Road, Aston
54. TONI & GUY Sheffield, 52A Pinstone Street
55. Top Nail Salon, 10 Norfolk Row
56. Top Nails, 288 Ecclesall Road
57. Top Salon, 831 Barnsley Road
58. Total Restyle, 377 South Road
59. Twilights, 471 Barnsley Road
60. U.B.U Hair, 615 City Road
61. Unique Of Sheffield, 828 Ecclesall Road
62. Vanilla Hairdressing, 16 Norfolk Row
63. Velour Lash & Brow,29 Bridge Street, Killamarsh
64. Wax Inc, 1 Tudor Square, 67-69 Surrey Street
65. Wigs & Warpaint, 11, West One Plaza, Fitzwilliam Stree
66. Wolf & Co, 423 Ecclesall Road
JPIMedia are the publishers of this newspaper. Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply; for more information go to www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition.
Multiple coupons can be posted in the same envelope.
JPIMedia accepts no responsibility for Royal Mail delays or losses. Open only to over 18s.
Deadline for all votes is Friday, November 15, 2019.