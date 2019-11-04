It's time to vote for your favourite salon

Salon of the Year - Time to vote for your favourite salon

This is your chance to vote for your favourite salon in your area.

Are they a cut above the rest? If so they need your vote!

Finding a salon you can trust is crucial.

Your favourite salon might provide the best blowdries, the perfect haircuts, the neatest threading, the hottest self tans, the most relaxing massages, fantastic facials or the most glamorous nails.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether it’s the way they colour your hair, the extra little touches, or the friendly welcome you always receive.

So who do you want to win?

The entries have been received, and today we reveal the shortlist.

We are now asking our readers to vote and the salon with the most votes will be crowned salon of the Year 2019!

To vote couldn’t be easier.

All you need to do is fill in the entry form on page 44 of today’s Star newspaper.

Photocopies of coupons will not be accepted. Hand delivered coupons and those delivered afer the closing date will also not be counted.

The closing date for votes is Friday, November 15,2019.

Choose your favourite from our list of nominations

1. Aspire Hair Studio, Unit 1 The Old Oak, 10 Station Road

2. Bach Barbers, 7 Market Place

3. Beautiful You, 1a, Madehurst Road

4. Bliss, 125 Cross Hill

5. Body & Face Works, 490 Ecclesall Road

6. Chambers Barber shop, Campo Lane

7. Emm's Barbers, 107 Leppings Lane

8. Freestyles, 547 Ecclesall Road

9. Funky Divas Salon, 11 CryStreetal Peaks

10. Gloss, 680 Chesterfield Road

11. Hair Band, 625 Ecclesall Road

12. Hair Bar, 9 Hillsborough Road

13. Hair Office, 185 Fox Hill Road

14. Hair Workz, 12 Station Road

15. Herries Salon, 429a, Herries Road

16. House Of Handsome, 132 Halifax Road

17. Icon Hair & Nails, 3-9 Burncross Road

18. John's Hairstyling, 13 Beighton Road

19. Kiss Hair Studios, 117 Lane End

20. L A Beauty, 17 Worksop Road

21. Leslie Frances Hairdressing, 54-56 Fargate

22. Lew Burgin, 7 Stanwood Avenue

23. Little Gems, 28 Hickmott Road

24. Mirror Mirror, 194-196, City Road

25. Monroes, 824 Barnsley Road

26. Orchid Hair & Beauty, 687 Staniforth Road

27. Peaches & Preen, 54 Owlerton Green

28. Perfection Hair Studio, 35-37 Middlewood Road

29. Perfection Hair, 37 Wolfe Road

30. Posh FX, 46 Middlewood Road

40. Renegade Barbers, 49a Burncross Road

41. Robert D Salon, 11a Hillsborough Road

42. Ryan Hair, 281 Hatfield House Road

43. Scissor Sisters, Unit 9 The Forge, Church Street

44. Scissors, 741 Chesterfield Road

45. Short Cuts One, 132 Northern Avenue

46. Simon's Hairstyling, Orchard Lane

47. Sims Barber Shop, 2a Worksop Road

48. Stylistique, 60 Burncross Road

49. Sweeney 4, 290 Ecclesall Road

50. Taylor Taylor Nails & Beauty, Surrey Street

51. Taylor's Hair Design, 8 East Road

52. The Cutting Club, 1, The Sinclair Building, 266 Glossop Road

53. Toffs Hair, 177 Worksop Road, Aston

54. TONI & GUY Sheffield, 52A Pinstone Street

55. Top Nail Salon, 10 Norfolk Row

56. Top Nails, 288 Ecclesall Road

57. Top Salon, 831 Barnsley Road

58. Total Restyle, 377 South Road

59. Twilights, 471 Barnsley Road

60. U.B.U Hair, 615 City Road

61. Unique Of Sheffield, 828 Ecclesall Road

62. Vanilla Hairdressing, 16 Norfolk Row

63. Velour Lash & Brow,29 Bridge Street, Killamarsh

64. Wax Inc, 1 Tudor Square, 67-69 Surrey Street

65. Wigs & Warpaint, 11, West One Plaza, Fitzwilliam Stree

66. Wolf & Co, 423 Ecclesall Road

JPIMedia are the publishers of this newspaper. Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply; for more information go to www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition.

Multiple coupons can be posted in the same envelope.

JPIMedia accepts no responsibility for Royal Mail delays or losses. Open only to over 18s.