With a number of industries across the UK experiencing driver shortages, bus operators First South Yorkshire and Stagecoach Yorkshire are both struggling to operate all their usual services.

Both firms have apologised to passengers for the disruption caused and both are actively recruiting new drivers.

But today, First issued a message to customers, urging them not to take their frustrations out on its drivers.

The firm said: “We're working hard to run as many journeys as possible. Please be patient with our team of drivers - it's not their fault and they're working very hard to get you where you need to go.”

First said a number of services are cancelled today “due to the current national driver shortage” and said it was “really sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause”.