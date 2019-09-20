‘It’s hard to run with a massive drum’ – Sheffield samba band gear up for city 10k

Members of the Sheffield Music Hub practising their samba skills at te Endcliffe Park Parkrun.

The team - who are all users or supporters of the Sheffield Music Hub - will be running the course as a Samba band, complete with traditional instruments and wacky costumes.

The group hope that not only will the infectious Latino rhythm entertain the crowds who line the route, but that spectators will help them raise thousands of pounds to support budding musicians in the city.

Members of the Sheffield Music Hub rehearsing their samba skills before the Sheffield 10k.

The hub’s director, Ian Naylor, who will also be running with the team on Sunday, said: “The band have only had two rehearsals but we’ll be playing the full samba range from enormous surdos to portable bells, tambourims and whistles.

“To start off with I'm sure we'll have a good go at enacting the spirit of carnival with traditional rhythms and Brazilian tunes but as the race progresses, I think anything will go!”

It is the second time the group have attempted the feat after they raised £5,000 for their ‘Musical Stars’ programme a few years ago, but this year they say they want to raise much more.

All the money this time will go towards Hubfest, a two-day young people’s takeover of Yellow Arch Studios in Neepsend in July 2020.

This will be the culmination of a 19-month programme designed to provide a platform for promising young musicians to come together to develop their musical skills, supported and inspired by professional artists.

Ian also revealed he has raised an additional £300 for the cause by running to work while banging a samba drum, much to the bewilderment of other commuters.

He said: “I was a bit late setting up my fundraising page so promised to run the three miles to work smacking a large drum as I went.

“My commute to work last Monday was humiliating to say the least, although I did raise a few smiles and got a few encouraging beeps from passing motorists!

“I also learned how hard it is to run with a massive samba drum! With the 10k on Sunday we've really set ourselves a challenge.”

To find out more or donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ian-naylor4.