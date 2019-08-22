'It's gone completely to pieces' - Frustrated residents speaks out against owners of Sheffield block of flats

Elizabeth Walton, Barbara Taylor and Diane Blythe-Brown who are compaining about the lack of maintenance to the edge at their flats by Guinness Partnership.

Barbara Taylor said the Grassdale View complex, in Hackenthorpe, has 'gone completely to pieces' since it was taken over in 2012.

Ms Taylor said she had lived in her flat for 30 years and claimed the current owners, Guinness Partnerships had 'made a total mess' of the complex and aren’t taking steps to rectify the situation.

She said: “It used to be a loveable site when I moved here, and then Guinness took over.

“The hedges are growing higher than the flats. There is a hedge that hasn’t been touched for nearly three years and it is actually growing higher than the flats in some places. I get onto them every single year and ‘we’re looking into it’ is all I ever get.”

Guinness Partnerships said it was aware of the situation and wanted to do all they can to improve Barbara’s experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokeswoman said: “We really want to work with Mrs Taylor on this. We have contacted our contracted gardeners to cut the hedge down soon. We want to make sure everything is up to standard.”

Ms Taylor said: "We used to have 40-year-old cherry trees that flowered lovely. I asked them in 2016 if they could give them a little trim and they pollarded them. Now all we’ve got are seven stumps remaining, which is why I’ve lovingly called them the ‘seven deadly trees’."

Guinness said the trees were cut down after taking specialist advice from tree experts who said they would soon grow back and be more manageable.

Barbara also praised Coun Karen McGowan for listening to her plea and causing those responsible to take notice.