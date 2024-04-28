Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students living in Sheffield accommodation have said that rats and mice are eating through their food and that they are looking to move out for better living conditions.

The residents company ‘Unite Students’ runs two accommodation sites on Leadmill Road and Boston Street, both with reports of rodents in their halls of residence.

Students have said that they are considering moving into cleaner accommodation elsewhere due to the infestations.

The residents company ‘Unite Students’ runs two accommodation sites in Sheffield, on Leadmill Road and Boston Street, pictured, both with reports of rodents in their halls of residence.

An anonymous student said that she stores food items in her wardrobe due to the rodents having eaten through several food items in her kitchen.

She said: “You can hear and see them at night, running out from underneath the kitchen cabinets.”

Another student said: “It’s disgusting. We pay to live with rats, the accommodation service need to sort it out.

“Most flats share these issues, rent is not cheap and we all feel frustrated.”

Another anonymous resident said that she reported her pest issue to reception and they quickly took action by bringing in pest control.

She said: “Pest control came in the next morning after we reported and resolved our issue immediately.”

All of the students are studying at either Sheffield Hallam University or the University of Sheffield.

A Unite Students spokesperson said: “We strongly encourage all tenants to report the maintenance issues they are dealing with in order for them to be resolved quickly.”

They added: “Cleaning support and pest control have also been contacted at this time to guarantee their welfare and safety.”

Sheffield Hallam University (SHU) said: “We sympathise with students living in such circumstances and recommend that any students who need additional support to reach out to our Accommodation Services and Student’s Union.”

The spokesperson from SHU added: “Our priority is our students and ensuring their experience is safe and secure.”