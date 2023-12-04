A record turnout of 336 runners made the 2023 Baslow Bolt the most successful to date.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mud had turned to frost and ice as the runners set off from the start line at St Anne’s Church in Baslow, making ideal conditions for a fast race on a bright and crisp November morning.

And by the time the last competitor had crossed the finish line, the challenge had raised £4,035 for a range of good causes, with the money to be divided between the Baslow St Anne’s School PTFA, the St Anne’s Baslow Church buildings fund, Baslow Toddler Group and two of the school’s nominated charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overall winner on the morning was Andrew Heyes of Dark Peak Fell Runners/Team GB, who completed the 12k course in 47 minutes and 59 seconds, winning for the second year on the trot although just outside his own course record from last year.

Third placed Jerome Wells, winner Andrew Heyes and second placed Greg Hopkinson

The women’s race saw tough competition between eventual winner Hayley Gill of Matlock Harriers - who completed the completed the course in one hour, eight seconds - and Catherine Williams of Sinfin Running Club, with just one second separating them both!

First local spot was retained by Michael Brown, who completed in 1:02:50 - even though he was slightly injured.

Prizes were provided by sponsors The Outside and Rab: The Mountain People, with awards given to all age categories, along with spot prizes for the most cheerful runners, the best dressed runners, and those that arrived by bike but without running shoes!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other sponsors included Chatsworth, who provided a hamper for the overall winner, local Peak Ales beer, Accelerate running store in Sheffield, Bakewell Physios and Fitism Gym, Bakewell.

All runners were welcomed back at St Anne’s school with hot drinks, soup and home made cakes courtesy of the PTFA.

“Many thanks to all who helped with this year’s event, and to all our runners,” said event organiser Richard Conroy.

“We look forward to seeing all our runners again at Baslow Bolt 2024, which will be held on November 30.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Baslow Bolt begins in the village and climbs away from Baslow through fields towards Hassop then proceeds along the beautiful ridge path through Bank Wood and Bramley Wood before dropping down to the River Derwent and Calver and Curbar before climbing up to Baslow Edge, with its fabulous views across both the Dark and White Peak, through a mixture of limestone trail and gritstone before descending Bar Road into Baslow and the finish at St Anne’s Primary School.

The event is licensed and run as an FRA event and is subject to FRA rules and regulations.