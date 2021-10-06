A concerned resident, who did not want to be named, said 'inconsiderate' drivers park on the zigzag and yellow lines outside Whiteways Primary School, Fir Vale, causing traffic to come to a halt on a daily basis.

He said: “It's been like this for a long time and we haven't seen any traffic wardens whatsoever. We have spoken to the school but there has not been much improvement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cars are seen badly parked outside Whiteways Primary School. The school said it has been an ongoing problem.

“It's becoming too much for residents like us. Sometimes we can't even drive out because people will park in front of our driveways.

“It won't be long until somebody gets knocked down. For both children and parents going in and out, it's just dangerous.

“The other day, someone blocked my drive and I had to wait until it was gone. They have been parking on the zigzag lines for so long that even the school bus can't get in.”

The resident has taken photographs of some of the offending vehicles, with one car seen obstructing the entrance to the school car park.

The school, in response, said they are in contact with traffic officers regularly but things go back to normal when the support is not available on certain days.

The school also sends out letters to remind parents where to park and encouraging them to walk instead, and there are plans to award prizes for walking to school.

Executive Headteacher Sue Bridges added: “Staff also help out on the streets when it's busy and (it gets) fairly challenging when people park incorrectly.

“We contact the traffic support regularly. They do come and help when they can, but the day after, it goes back to normal.

“We do need more help, though, because unless someone is out there every day, they still park on the zigzag lines, and we cannot sustain this model.”