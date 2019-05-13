A rallying call has been issued to find Sheffield's best community champions and honour them at a glitzy awards ceremony.

BBC Radio Sheffield has joined forces with the charity South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF) to launch a search for the city’s unsung heroes.

Katrina Bunker at BBC Radio Sheffield. Picture: Dean Atkins

The Community Champions Awards celebrate the lives of outstanding people or teams who go above and beyond to care about their community, or who consistently give up their time to help others – and they are now seeking nominations.

Katrina Bunker, editor at BBC Radio Sheffield, said: “We know there are lots of people in South Yorkshire and north Derbyshire who deserve recognition but we need help to find these people and honour them for the work they do.

"We've got eight categories for these awards and the finalists in each category will be invited to a fabulous evening ceremony at Sheffield Cathedral on Thursday, October 3. We'll also celebrate each inspirational story on BBC Radio Sheffield."

Ruth Willis, chief executive of SYCF, said: "People have got until the end of July to make their nominations and every nomination will be read by a panel of judges.

“There are lots of community champions out there and now is the time for people to tell us about them. Let's shout about all the great caring people we have in this area and celebrate the work they do."

Nominations are being sought in the following categories.

Neighbourhood/Environmental Champion; for the person or a team who have made a positive difference to their area, community or wider environment. This is also the category to consider nominating a good neighbour – someone who goes above and beyond to make their area a better place to live.

Creative Champion: for a person or team who have made a difference creatively – through arts, music, drama, dance or writing.

Health, Fitness and Wellbeing champion; for the person or team who have made a difference in the field of health, community sport or wellbeing.

Team Champion: for the team that's gone above and beyond to make a difference in their community – an award to recognise the power of working together. This could recognise a successful community event, a campaign or a partnership between different groups – the key thing is it needed a team pulling together to make it happen.

Community Group Champions: this award recognises a person or team from a stand out community group. This could be a new group, or an established group that makes a demonstrable difference to people's lives. The judges will be looking for a great idea for a group and evidence that it's a group needed and appreciated by the service users.

Young Champion: for someone aged under 18 who is going above and beyond for their community.

Business Champion: for the person or team in business making a difference to the community. An award to recognise a business that is giving back to the local community through an event, campaign or scheme that wouldn't happen without their input.

Outstanding Champion: for the unsung hero or volunteer who is an inspiration. This award is for someone who goes above and beyond to make a difference, for someone who makes their community a better place and is a great role model for others.

People can make nominations by visiting BBC Radio Sheffield’s website at www.bbc.co.uk/radiosheffield; emailing radio.sheffield@bbc.co.uk or writing to Community Champions, BBC Radio Sheffield, 54 Shoreham Street, Sheffield, S1 4RS.

The closing date for nominations is Wednesday, July 31.