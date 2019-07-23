Invictus UK Trials - Full schedule of events as hundreds of wounded veterans compete in Sheffield

The Invictus UK Trials got underway in style last night with a star-studded opening ceremony at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena.

By Sam Cooper
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 09:45

The sporting action gets underway today with events and competitions being held across the city.

Here is the full schedule for the event:

The competitors and performers at the Big Gig at Sheffield Arena to mark the start of the Invictus UK Trials. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Tuesday, July 23

9am until 6pm – Athletics Finals, Sheffield Hallam Athletics Stadium

9am until 5pm – Wheelchair Rugby Pools, English Institute of Sport Netball Centre

10am until 6pm – Photographic exhibition

Suggs at the Big Gig at Sheffield Arena to mark the start of the Invictus UK Trials. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Sheffield City Hall – Rupert Frere / Wendy Faux

Winter Garden – Amanda Searle

2pm until 3pm – Song Writing Workshop with Bethzienna Williams, EIS Supporter Service

7.30pm until 10pm – Wheelchair Rugby Finals, EIS Indoor Athletics Centre

7.30pm until 10pm – Soldier On production, Oval Hall, Sheffield City Hall

Wednesday, July 24

9am until 3pm – Cycling Time Trial Finals, Sheffield city centre

9am until 6pm – Archery Finals, EIS Indoor Athletics Centre

9am until 5pm – Sitting Volleyball Pools, EIS Netball Centre

10am until noon – Theatre workshop, Oval Hall, Sheffield City Hall

10am until 2pm – CTP Job Fair, The Ballroom, Sheffield City Hall

Pre-registration is required visit http://bit.ly/CTPJOBFAIR2019

10am until 6pm – Photographic exhibition

Sheffield City Hall – Rupert Frere / Wendy Faux

Winter Garden – Amanda Searle

Sign up to our daily newsletter

10am until 6pm – Art in the Aftermath exhibition presented by Style for Soldiers, Barkers Pool

2pm until 3pm – Never Such Innocence Awards Ceremony, Oval Hall, Sheffield City Hall

4pm until 5pm – Sir Michael Morpurgo in converstaion with Ade Adepitan, Oval Hall, Sheffield City Hall

7.30pm until 10pm – Sitting Volleyball Finals

7.30pm until 10pm – Soldier On production, Oval Hall, Sheffield City Hall

Thursday, July 25

9am until 3pm - Powerlifting Finals, EISS Indoor Athletics Centre

9am until 5pm – Wheelchair Basketball Pools, EISS Netball Centre

10am until 4pm – Poppy Quest, Sheffield city centre - meeting at Winter Garden,

9am until 5pm – Military Village, Devonshire Green

10am until 6pm – Photographic exhibition

Sheffield City Hall – Rupert Frere / Wendy Faux

Winter Garden – Amanda Searle

10am until 6pm – Art in the Aftermath exhibition presented by Style for Soldiers, Barkers Pool

Noon until 7pm – Swimming Finals, Ponds Forge Pool

7.30pm until 10pm – Wheelchair Basketball Finals, EISS Indoor Athletics Centre

Friday, July 26

9am until 3pm – Indoor Rowing Finals, EIS Indoor Athletics Centre

10am until noon – Dance Workshop, The Ballroom, Sheffield City Hall

10am until 6pm – Photographic exhibition

Sheffield City Hall – Rupert Frere / Wendy Faux

Winter Garden – Amanda Searle

10am until 6pm – Art in the Aftermath exhibition presented by Style for Soldiers, Barkers Pool