Invictus UK Trials - Full schedule of events as hundreds of wounded veterans compete in Sheffield
The Invictus UK Trials got underway in style last night with a star-studded opening ceremony at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena.
The sporting action gets underway today with events and competitions being held across the city.
Here is the full schedule for the event:
Tuesday, July 23
9am until 6pm – Athletics Finals, Sheffield Hallam Athletics Stadium
9am until 5pm – Wheelchair Rugby Pools, English Institute of Sport Netball Centre
10am until 6pm – Photographic exhibition
Sheffield City Hall – Rupert Frere / Wendy Faux
Winter Garden – Amanda Searle
2pm until 3pm – Song Writing Workshop with Bethzienna Williams, EIS Supporter Service
7.30pm until 10pm – Wheelchair Rugby Finals, EIS Indoor Athletics Centre
7.30pm until 10pm – Soldier On production, Oval Hall, Sheffield City Hall
Wednesday, July 24
9am until 3pm – Cycling Time Trial Finals, Sheffield city centre
9am until 6pm – Archery Finals, EIS Indoor Athletics Centre
9am until 5pm – Sitting Volleyball Pools, EIS Netball Centre
10am until noon – Theatre workshop, Oval Hall, Sheffield City Hall
10am until 2pm – CTP Job Fair, The Ballroom, Sheffield City Hall
Pre-registration is required visit http://bit.ly/CTPJOBFAIR2019
10am until 6pm – Photographic exhibition
Sheffield City Hall – Rupert Frere / Wendy Faux
Winter Garden – Amanda Searle
Sign up to our daily newsletter
10am until 6pm – Art in the Aftermath exhibition presented by Style for Soldiers, Barkers Pool
2pm until 3pm – Never Such Innocence Awards Ceremony, Oval Hall, Sheffield City Hall
4pm until 5pm – Sir Michael Morpurgo in converstaion with Ade Adepitan, Oval Hall, Sheffield City Hall
7.30pm until 10pm – Sitting Volleyball Finals
7.30pm until 10pm – Soldier On production, Oval Hall, Sheffield City Hall
Thursday, July 25
9am until 3pm - Powerlifting Finals, EISS Indoor Athletics Centre
9am until 5pm – Wheelchair Basketball Pools, EISS Netball Centre
10am until 4pm – Poppy Quest, Sheffield city centre - meeting at Winter Garden,
9am until 5pm – Military Village, Devonshire Green
10am until 6pm – Photographic exhibition
Sheffield City Hall – Rupert Frere / Wendy Faux
Winter Garden – Amanda Searle
10am until 6pm – Art in the Aftermath exhibition presented by Style for Soldiers, Barkers Pool
Noon until 7pm – Swimming Finals, Ponds Forge Pool
7.30pm until 10pm – Wheelchair Basketball Finals, EISS Indoor Athletics Centre
Friday, July 26
9am until 3pm – Indoor Rowing Finals, EIS Indoor Athletics Centre
10am until noon – Dance Workshop, The Ballroom, Sheffield City Hall
10am until 6pm – Photographic exhibition
Sheffield City Hall – Rupert Frere / Wendy Faux
Winter Garden – Amanda Searle
10am until 6pm – Art in the Aftermath exhibition presented by Style for Soldiers, Barkers Pool