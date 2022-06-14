Investigation underway after aircraft involved in ‘accident’ near Sheffield Aero Club’s Netherthorpe Airfield

An aircraft could be seen stranded in a field close to Netherthorpe Airfield at Thorpe Salvin on Sunday, and it was confirmed this afternoon that an investigation is underway.

A reader sent the picture in after spotting the aircraft in a field, describing the picture as a light aircraft crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was the scene in a field near Sheffield this weekend – after an aeroplane accident near Netherthorpe Airfield

He said the aircraft had come down in a field near Thorpe Salvin on Sunday.

It has since been confirmed that an accident is under investigation by the Air Accident Investigation Branch.

A spokesman for the branch said: “We’ve been informed of an accident at Netherthorpe Airfield on Sunday, and we have launched an investigation into it.”

They said they were unable to provide any further details into the incident at this stage.

This was the scene in a field near Sheffield this weekend – after an aeroplane accident near Netherthorpe Airfield

It is not known if anyone was injured.