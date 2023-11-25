Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of people have been sent to hospital for check overs after a residential fire in Rotherham this morning, the fire service has confirmed.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said they have launched an investigation into the cause of a blaze at a domestic property on Warwick Street in Moorgate, Rotherham. People have been asked to "avoid the area" as investigators work throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews were called at around 4.30am this morning (November 25), with a spokesperson confirming the blaze was put extinguished by around 6am.