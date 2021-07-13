Investigation launched after video of woman caught hitting dog in Sheffield sparks outrage

The 46-second video clip, which was posted on Facebook, initially shows the dog sitting alone in an area of open land known locally as ‘Birley Field’.

A woman is then captured walking towards the dog and holding a lead.

She is filmed hitting the dog with the lead on its bottom before putting it around the the dog's neck.

Birley, Sheffield

She is then seen repeatedly smacking the dog around its head before dragging the pet away.

The video has so far been viewed more than 10,000 times and had generated hundreds of furious comments, calling for action to be taken against the woman in question.

One woman said: “If she does that to the dog in public, it worries me what she does in the privacy of her home.”

Another commented: “Oh my god, please send this to the police. She's an abuser, what does the dog go through at home? Oh god, I'm so, so upset.”

Another wrote: “Can't believe what I've just seen. I'm fuming and upset. She needs reporting. Poor little thing.”

A dog owner couldn’t contain her anger, saying: “Birley Field? I’m going to go out of my way and take my dog there every day I can now and I hope I see this woman.

“If anyone sees her please take the dog off her if you can!”

The man who posted the video, which was shot by his niece, has yet to respond to media queries.

Animal charity the RSPCA said the incident is under investigation.

A spokesperson said: “We understand the concerns about this video which was apparently taken in the Birley Park area. Animals should always be treated with compassion and kindness.

“This video was reported to us after a member of the public came across it on social media.

“We are so grateful to people who make reports to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare.