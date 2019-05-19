Inspirational runners step out for Sheffield brain cause at milestone event
Hundreds of people put their best feet forward to raise cash – and awareness – of a vital Sheffield charity today.
The Head Start race at Rother Valley Country Park was organised to boost brain cause Neurocare.
Patients and their families – many of who have survived devastating conditions or injuries - took part in a 10k or 5k route around the park.
The warm day marked the tenth Head Start for Neurocare, a small charity which raises funds for pioneering research and facilities in neurology and neuroscience in Sheffield. particularly at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Broomhill.
Among those taking part were brain surgeons, Sheffield mum Tracey McMaster, who had to learn to walk again after life-saving surgery on hydrocephalus, and families running in memory of loved ones.
Olympic bobsledder Nicola Minicheillo, who has become Neurocare’s newest ambassador, also attended the event and one 5k runner was given an inspirational achievement award in memory of Chris Gregory, who died of a brain tumour last year.