Inquest opens into death of Sheffield mum killed while she waited to pick up her children from school
The inquest into the death of a Sheffield mum killed while she waited to pick up her children from school opened today.
Rita Magni, aged 30, was fatally injured on Phillimore Road, close to Phillimore Community Primary School, Darnall, just before 3pm on October 4.
The mum-of-two was struck by a car which careered into her path after it had been involved in a collision with another vehicle at a nearby junction.
She had been waiting to pick her children up from the school.
Assistant coroner Tanyka Rawden opened the inquest today, telling the court that Portugal-born Ms Magni lived on Staniforth Road in Darnall.
She was a homemaker and after she died she was identified by her brother-in-law.
Mrs Rawden said that emergency services attended the scene of the crash where Ms Magni died, but despite the efforts of paramedics and passers-by, she was pronounced dead at the scene.