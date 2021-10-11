Inquest opens into death of Sheffield mum killed while she waited to pick up her children from school

The inquest into the death of a Sheffield mum killed while she waited to pick up her children from school opened today.

By Lloyd Bent
Monday, 11th October 2021, 11:19 am

Rita Magni, aged 30, was fatally injured on Phillimore Road, close to Phillimore Community Primary School, Darnall, just before 3pm on October 4.

The mum-of-two was struck by a car which careered into her path after it had been involved in a collision with another vehicle at a nearby junction.

Rita Magni

She had been waiting to pick her children up from the school.

Assistant coroner Tanyka Rawden opened the inquest today, telling the court that Portugal-born Ms Magni lived on Staniforth Road in Darnall.

She was a homemaker and after she died she was identified by her brother-in-law.

Mrs Rawden said that emergency services attended the scene of the crash where Ms Magni died, but despite the efforts of paramedics and passers-by, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

