Rita Magni, aged 30, was fatally injured on Phillimore Road, close to Phillimore Community Primary School, Darnall, just before 3pm on October 4.

The mum-of-two was struck by a car which careered into her path after it had been involved in a collision with another vehicle at a nearby junction.

Rita Magni

She had been waiting to pick her children up from the school.

Phillimore Road crash: Decision to build speed bumps outside school will come after mum-of-two's inquest

Assistant coroner Tanyka Rawden opened the inquest today, telling the court that Portugal-born Ms Magni lived on Staniforth Road in Darnall.

She was a homemaker and after she died she was identified by her brother-in-law.