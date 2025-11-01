Incredible day trip sees two mums zipline across mountains in Albania and return to the UK in just 24 hours
Stacey Baugh, aged 34, and Claire Dukes, 41, have been jetting off on extreme day trips this year as a way to have a getaway without impacting their parenting.
They settled on Tirana, Albania, for their holiday in October - bagging £70.08 Ryan Air return flights.
Stacey and Claire, left their home in Chesterfield at 1am to get their 5.55am flight from Stanstead - landing in Tirana at 9.50am.
The pals spent £60 per person on a private tour for the day - taking them on a whistle stop tour of Lake Bovilla, Gamti mountain, Mount Dajti and on an evening city tour.
Stacey and Claire, who works for the NHS, even did a zip line over the mountains for 30 euros and had a meal at the top of Mount Dajti for less than 40 euros.
The mums say the trip cost them £200 each - costing the same as a theatre trip to London.
They landed back in the UK at 1am - arriving back home at 5am - but say it was great "value" for money.
Stacey, a secondary school teacher, said: "I get a return train for work for Leeds and it costs £103.
"If you go to the theatre in London it would cost £70 in petrol, parking and travel and the theatre ticket would cost £60 to £70.
"When you compare the price - I had 28 hours out of my home and went up three mountains.
"The value of what you're getting is amazing."
Stacey and Claire came across a Facebook page for extreme day trips when they were looking for inspiration on quick getaways earlier this year.
Stacey said: "Since becoming parents we have had to shift the way we travel so we're not away from the kids for long."
The mum-of-two has been to Gotham, Sweden in April, Dublin, Ireland in June and Brussels in July - all for a day.
Stacey said: "We try and go just to new places."
The pair settled on Albania as somewhere new try and flew out on October 12.
Stacey said: "We left the house at 1am.
"We'd rather have the max time possible."
The friends landed in Albania at 9.50am and were picked up by their tour guide - organised by Rexhino Topalli - and headed to Lake Bovilla and Gamti mountain.
1am - left Chesterfield
5.55am - flight
9.50am - landed in Tirana, Albania
11.15am - Arrived at Gamti mountain and lake Bovilla
1pm - Finished hike
2.30pm - Mount Dajti cable car and lunch
5.50pm - Zip line
6.30pm - City tour
9pm - Back to the airport
11pm - Departed Tirana
1am - Landed in Stanstead
Stacey said: "It's an amazing drive.
"The lake is a gorgeous teal colour.
"You drive most of the way and then hike the rest of the way."
The pals then went to a second mountain - Mount Dajti - spending 15 euro on a cable car up - before stopping for lunch at the restaurant.
They spent less than 40 euros on meatballs, trileçe - a milk cake, Caesar salad and casserole.
Stacey and Claire then spent 30 euros on a zipline across the mountains.
Stacey said: "It was short but breath-taking - soaring over the mountains as the sun set was the perfect finale to the day time part of our trip."
The mums then finished off their trip with an evening walk through the city.
They headed back to the airport at 9pm for their 11pm take-off - landing in the UK at 1am.
The mums already have three trips booked for the new year - Copenhagen in January, Poland in February and Luxemburg in March.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, subscribe to our free daily newsletter
Stacey said: "I gave up everything that me me when I became a mum.
"For two years I couldn't leave them [the kids] - I don't regret it.
"You give up so much for your kids.
"I needed to do something for me again.
"It is a long day but you still deserve to do what it is that makes you happy.
"It's a lot less daunting when it is one day."