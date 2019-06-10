Inclusive, friendly gym clinches title of Star Gym of the Year Award

Body Planners' team

Better Gym, based on Penistone Road in Hillsborough, has won The Star’s Gym of the Year 2019 competition.

Delighted manager, Rebecca Bunting, said: “I think people like us because we offer such a friendly, relaxed environment.

Star Gym of the year winners Better Gym at Hillsborough, Courtney Haywood, Kate Clarke, Rebecca Bunting and Chloe Lacey

"I feel we are completely different to other gyms in that we are so diverse and attract people of all ages, all sizes, and everyone is made to feel welcome.

"Our staff set us apart from everyone else, and we have a good base here in Hillsborough that's easy for people to use.

“It's wonderful that people appreciate so much what we are offering."

The GLL social enterprise, which has operated in Sheffield for three years, prides itself both on its services and its reach to communities, in a bid to help everyone improve their health and fitness.

Graves Tennis Centre Gym of the year finalists

Also taking a place on the podium was Graves Health and Sports Centre at Bochum Parkway in Norton, which is this year's Star Gym of the Year runner-up.

With a wide range of facilities, the centre has now integrated NHS clinics, to support patients to rehabilitate quicker, manage long terms conditions, and generally be more physically active.

Manager Alex Greaves said: "We are really pleased to be placed among The Star's top three gyms of the year.

"We didn't expect to win but it's thanks to our many loyal members for their votes.”

The final favourite, making up the top three Star Gyms of the Year 2019, is Body Planners, on Smith Street, Chapeltown, with its strong emphasis on personal training and group training.

Rachel Hunter, who co-owns the studio with Guy Woodhead and Jake Cook, said: “We feel fantastic to be in the top three gyms in Sheffield, considering we are up against the major names.

“We specialise in supporting those who might not feel confident going to a big gym, and by coaching small groups, making sessions cheaper, we make the personal training option available to everyone.

“We have specialists for baby yoga,endurance training and all sorts. Our youngest members are a few months, and our oldest in their seventies – we have no age limits.