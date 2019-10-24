Incident causes delays on Sheffield Parkway
An incident led to delays on the Sheffield Parkway earlier this evening.
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 9:30 pm
Updated
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 9:36 pm
A motorist said there was a ‘large incident’ at junction 33 in which four police cars were at the scene at about 8pm.
Read More
Read MorePictures reveal extent of damage to Sheffield house struck by skip lorry in 'targeted act'
No other details were given.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for information and will provide updates when we get them.