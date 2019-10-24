Incident causes delays on Sheffield Parkway

An incident led to delays on the Sheffield Parkway earlier this evening.

By Lee Peace
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 9:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th October 2019, 9:36 pm

A motorist said there was a ‘large incident’ at junction 33 in which four police cars were at the scene at about 8pm.

Read More

Read More
Pictures reveal extent of damage to Sheffield house struck by skip lorry in 'targeted act'
Sheffield Parkway

No other details were given.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for information and will provide updates when we get them.