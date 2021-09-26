IN PICTURES: Runners enjoy 'tough but fun' 10K course through Sheffield

The race, which returns after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, saw large crowds of runners from all over the country, with supporters gathering along the barriers to cheer them on.

The city’s 10K race was part of Sheffield Half Marathon that took place on Sunday morning.

The Half Marathon race was supposed to take place on March 28 this year after last year’s cancellation, but it was moved to September to coincide with the 10K race to avoid another cancellation.

The event attracted a number of running clubs across the country, notably Sheffield Running Club, Sheffield City Striders, Sheffield Triathlon Club, Dronfield Running Club, Kirkstall Harriers and Harrogate Running Club.

It also saw the presence of Sheffield’s Lord Mayor Cail Smith who praised the volunteers and Run For All for organising the event.

Photographer Dean Atkins was there to capture the moments.

