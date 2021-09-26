All smiles moments before they cross the start line

IN PICTURES: Runners enjoy 'tough but fun' 10K course through Sheffield

Thousands of runners descended on Sheffield city centre on Sunday afternoon to pound the pavement to the finish line of the Asda Foundation's 10K race.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 9:04 pm

The race, which returns after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, saw large crowds of runners from all over the country, with supporters gathering along the barriers to cheer them on.

The city’s 10K race was part of Sheffield Half Marathon that took place on Sunday morning.

The Half Marathon race was supposed to take place on March 28 this year after last year’s cancellation, but it was moved to September to coincide with the 10K race to avoid another cancellation.

The event attracted a number of running clubs across the country, notably Sheffield Running Club, Sheffield City Striders, Sheffield Triathlon Club, Dronfield Running Club, Kirkstall Harriers and Harrogate Running Club.

It also saw the presence of Sheffield’s Lord Mayor Cail Smith who praised the volunteers and Run For All for organising the event.

Photographer Dean Atkins was there to capture the moments.

Sheffield 10K race

Runners waving to the camera before the race starts

Photo: Dean Atkins

Sheffield 10K race

Ready, get set, go!

Photo: Dean Atkins

Sheffield 10K race

Jamie Hall from Hallamshire Harriers comes in first

Photo: Dean Atkins

Sheffield 10K race

Only 17, Eleanor Baker came in first for women's title

Photo: Dean Atkins

