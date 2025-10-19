IN PICTURES: Cricket legend Dickie Bird honoured as hundreds attend funeral in Barnsley

Crowds lined the streets of Barnsley to honour cricket legend Dickie Bird OBE as his funeral procession passed through his hometown.

The 92-year-old umpiring icon was laid to rest following a service at St Mary's Church.

Best known for his umpire career, Bird was born in Barnsley in 1933 and played cricket for both Yorkshire and Leicestershire.

Tributes have been left alongside the statue of Bird in the town's centre, with the funeral cortege pausing for a moment of reflection on its route.

Video shows the hearse driving through the town and pallbearers carrying Bird's coffin into St Mary's Church.

Famous stars including former England cricketers Michael Vaughan and Sir Geoffrey Boycott were in attendance today, with Sire Geoffrey reading a eulogy for his friend of 70 years.

Other names from the sporting world amongst the mourners included Martyn Moxon, ex-Yorkshire director of cricket, Colin Graves, non-executive chair of Yorkshire, and sports commentator John Helm.

A book of condolence was opened at Barnsley Town Hall to celebrate his lasting legacy in cricket and the community.

Mourners have bid a fond farewell to cricket legend Dickie Bird

The coffin carrying former cricket umpire Dickie Bird is carried from St Mary's Church, Barnsley, following his funeral service. Picture date: Sunday October 19, 2025. Former Test umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird died in September at the age of 92

The coffin carrying former cricket umpire Dickie Bird is carried from St Mary's Church, Barnsley, following his funeral service. Picture date: Sunday October 19, 2025. Former Test umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird died in September at the age of 92 | PA Photo

Mourners line the streets to pay their respects to Dickie Bird

Mourners line the streets to pay their respects to Dickie Bird | Dean Akins/S70

DJ Stephanie Hirst and journalist Christa Ackroyd are amongst the mourners gathering outside the church

DJ Stephanie Hirst and journalist Christa Ackroyd are amongst the mourners gathering outside the church | Dean Atkins/S70 media

