The 92-year-old umpiring icon was laid to rest following a service at St Mary's Church.

Best known for his umpire career, Bird was born in Barnsley in 1933 and played cricket for both Yorkshire and Leicestershire.

Tributes have been left alongside the statue of Bird in the town's centre, with the funeral cortege pausing for a moment of reflection on its route.

Video shows the hearse driving through the town and pallbearers carrying Bird's coffin into St Mary's Church.

Famous stars including former England cricketers Michael Vaughan and Sir Geoffrey Boycott were in attendance today, with Sire Geoffrey reading a eulogy for his friend of 70 years.

Other names from the sporting world amongst the mourners included Martyn Moxon, ex-Yorkshire director of cricket, Colin Graves, non-executive chair of Yorkshire, and sports commentator John Helm.

A book of condolence was opened at Barnsley Town Hall to celebrate his lasting legacy in cricket and the community.

