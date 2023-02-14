Sheffield is home to a number of notable people through their work within the community, to their time on the screens, and here are just nine who we are all proud of.
Here are a selection of notable individuals and hometown heroes who have pulled together the Sheffield community.
See how many of these much-loved Sheffielders you knew were born, lived or worked in the area.
1. Sheffielders to be proud of
Sheffield has many people to be proud of.
Photo: Submitted
2. John Burkhill
If you've ever been at an event in Sheffield's city centre, you're bound to have met the wonderful John Burkhill. John, also known as the Man with the Pram, has been fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support for over 15 years with a goal of raising £1,000,000. His crazy, green afro wig and enthusiastic high-fives makes him a sight difficult to miss as he pushes what was his daughter's pram around the city as he collects donations.
Photo: Ian Manewell
3. Jess Ennis-Hill
Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill is one of Sheffield's sporting legends and an Olympic gold medallist. She was a runner for City of Sheffield Athletics Club through her entire athletic career where she would also win gold at the World Championships and European Championships. The track-and-field athlete retired in 2016 and began a new chapter in her life campaigning for charities and inspiring others to live an active and healthy life.
Photo: The Star
4. Sean Bean
Actor Sean Bean, who was born and raised in Handsworth, is a Sheffield legend after shooting to fame in the ITV series Sharpe. His talent soon saw him star in films and shows such as Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings, GoldenEye, and Troy. While Bean now lives in Somerset, he has been spotted several times returning to the Steel City and he continues to be a strong supporter of Sheffield United.
Photo: Getty Images