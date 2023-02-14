4 . Sean Bean

Actor Sean Bean, who was born and raised in Handsworth, is a Sheffield legend after shooting to fame in the ITV series Sharpe. His talent soon saw him star in films and shows such as Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings, GoldenEye, and Troy. While Bean now lives in Somerset, he has been spotted several times returning to the Steel City and he continues to be a strong supporter of Sheffield United.

Photo: Getty Images