It's a moment many of us daydream about - a £1 bet turning into thousands of pounds. But one man in Sheffield has achieved just that.

A mystery man from Sheffield was left in awe after he placed a £1 bet which resulted in a whopping jackpot win of £37,000 at Grosvenor Casino Sheffield, on on Duchess Road.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed a side bet on his Three Card Poker game anticipating a comfy bonus to the main bet he had placed.

However, when the cards turned over and his side bet came in the crowd of other players went into raptures with the winner left in disbelief by the size of his dramatic jackpot.

Speaking on his win, the lucky Sheffield player, said: "I’m just so surprised - I wouldn’t have thought I could win that much from £1, it's amazing. I can still hear the cheers from the other players. People were shaking me and clapping my back while I was taking everything in. I’m over the moon."

The mystery man currently has no exact plans on how he wishes to spend his money.

Andy McNairn, general manager for Grosvenor Casino Sheffield, said: "It’s always a thrill experiencing a win in the casino. The atmosphere is electric, and everyone is so happy to celebrate each other’s jackpots. Big congratulations to the winner on whatever he plans to spend his jackpot on."