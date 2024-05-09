Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“It looked sad... I thought if anyone can turn this around, it’s me”

The Bulls Head, in Ranmoor, is under new management - and it just so happens to include one barman that worked in the pub 30 years ago.

Adrian Arksey, aged 54, has returned to his former stomping ground on Fulwood Road after he and his partner, Clair Stokes, were offered the chance to take on the pub.

The couple, who have been together for six years, were given the keys almost two months ago before officially opening on April 12. Now they want to tell the world about the pub’s new lease of life and upcoming events.

Adrian has returned to The Bulls Head in Ranmoor - this time as the landlord with his partner Clair.

Adrian, who also runs The Angel in Holmesfield with 51-year-old Clair, said: “We were visited by the area manager of Stonegate who asked if we wanted another pub. When we enquired which one it was, it turned out to be this one where I got my first bar job when I was 18.

“Out of nosiness I said I’ll have a look. It was in a real state - it was dirty, things were broken all over the place. It looked really sad and it made me sad. I thought if anyone can turn this around, it’s me.”

The pair invested £10,000 into new stock for the bar, which included a selection of wine chosen by their merchants, spirits and beers.

Clair and Adrian are planning to add flowers to the front and back beer gardens in anticipation of the summer.

Adrian said: “On our first night, we sold so much wine I had to go back to our merchants the next day. It was absolutely buzzing, it felt like I’d never been away. I couldn’t get to sleep after because I was just so happy.”

While The Angel is more of a restaurant and bar with staff showing diners to their table and taking their orders, The Bulls Head is more family-friendly with an informal atmosphere.

Its menu has taken inspiration from America with dishes such as smash burgers, nachos, mac n cheese, chicken wings, plus a variety of pizzas - all of which are made with fresh ingredients.

There will be no shortage of seats under the summer sun at this Sheffield pub.

Adrian and Clair are also working on a list of events to take place over the coming months, offering something for everyone. Just some of the events scheduled include psychic nights, knitting and crochet, and live music with local musicians. There are also plans to bring back the weekly quiz, and even to introduce a wine and cheese night.

Adrian added: “It’s a very well-loved pub, it’s always been popular. At the moment we’re trying to work out what people want. If they take us down a certain route, we’ll follow.”