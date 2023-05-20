DJ Chris Moyles has told the Star it is an “honour” to bring his 90s nostalgia music tour to Sheffield’s legendary Leadmill.

After his journey in the jungle last year, Radio X presenter Chris Moyles is making a trip to his home county of Yorkshire next week - and he's bringing with him all the sounds of the 90s, from indie, to cheesy Britpop, and rock.

Chris Moyles’ 90s Hangover 2023 tour will be visiting Sheffield’s legendary Leadmill on Sunday, May 28 ahead of the spring bank holiday, on May 29. While he couldn’t drop the names of any artists or songs that he will be featuring, the 49-year-old has promised fans it will be a “brilliant night”.

“If you can get a ticket, come to the gig,” he said. “I promise you will have a brilliant night. You will be singing 90s songs at the top of your voice with your friends with a few drinks, and I guarantee you will leave very happy.”

The tour was previously planned to be held at Sheffield’s O2 Academy, but Chris has called it an “honour” to be given the chance to perform at the city’s longest-running music venue, one he first visited around 20 years ago.

The Leadmill has spoken out about threats of closure since March last year, after the landlords of the building, Electric Group, issued an eviction notice for a year's time.

While the future of the venue had remained a mystery for the last two months, on Wednesday (May 17), it was announced Electric Group had applied for a premises licence, which, if granted by Sheffield Council, will see the current management of The Leadmill evicted.

Although the owners of the building have previously denied any management change would result in the venue closing, dozens of artists have taken part in a campaign to keep the venue as it is, including the Arctic Monkeys, Jarvis Cocker, comedian Joe Lycett, and now DJ Chris Moyles.

‘Save The Leadmill’

“Save The Leadmill,” Chris said. “It’s an amazing, historical, fabulous, exciting, fun venue that has just paved the way for so many acts, and I really, really, hope it stays.

“I remember me and my brother, we went from Leeds to Sheffield to see Sleeper at The Leadmill and had an amazing night. I think that was the first ever gig I went to, in the mid 90s.

“With the gigs I've been to there, I never thought I'd ever be on that stage. To add my name to the list of people that have played there, it's just a dream.

“There's so many little tiny iconic music venues in and around Yorkshire. They're really precious, and to be able to go and see a band that you love and value where you live is getting rarer and rarer these days, and we really need to cling on to it.

“So many bands that I've interviewed over the years and got to know played there. It's a rite of passage and if you're on the way up as a new band, especially in Yorkshire, to play somewhere like The Leadmill is a massive tick off the list.

“I really believe it’s an honour to play there. I'm really excited. It's gonna be a brilliant night.”