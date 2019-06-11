Iconic French beauty brand Clarins launches at Sheffield boutique department store

Picture shows Clarins UK Managing Director Debbie Lewis and Commercial Director (Independent Division) Mandy Chamberlain along with Mark Dransfield and the Sandersons Clarins team

Part of the ground floor beauty department at the store has been transformed into the stunning new Clarins area which stocks a full range of the company’s luxury products and is already exceeding expectation in terms of footfall and turnover.

The new Clarins area was launched at the end of April with a special VIP customer evening in the store hosted by the Clarins team.

Sandersons Boutique Department Store is the first Independent store in the UK to have the new relaxed lounge style Clarins counter and the striking new area has received fantastic feedback from the store’s customers.

The new area can be found in a prime position in the ground floor beauty room and includes a special heritage wall telling the story of the iconic French brand and highlighting many of the company’s much-loved products. It also has a stylish make-up area and a relaxed lounge style design.

The store is now developing a new Sanderson’s Spa which is due to open later in the year with Clarins as one of the key brands to offer a range of Professional Face and Body Treatments.

Clarins UK Managing Director Debbie Lewis and Commercial Director (Independent Division) Mandy Chamberlain visited the store to visit the new area and find out more about Sandersons Spa plans.

Sandersons Department store is owned and managed by Dransfield Properties, the retail property company which also owns the Fox Valley development where the store is based.

Managing Director Mark Dransfield said: “We are incredibly proud as an independent store to have Clarins here at Sandersons, the new area looks fantastic.

We knew that this would be a popular addition, the wonderful feedback that we have seen in the first month really have exceeded our expectations.

“Like Clarins we are also a family firm and building strong relationships is key to our success. We are excited to be continuing that relationship with the Clarins team with our plans for the Sandersons Spa which is going to bring a completely new range of treatments and therapies to this part of our region.”

Mandy Chamberlain said: “It’s great to be working with the Sandersons team who really understand their customer and we are delighted with how the new area has been received by their Clarins customers.

“We are incredibly excited about the new Sandersons Spa concept, the plans look amazing and will give us the opportunity to introduce Clarins Professional Treatments in a beautiful and relaxing environment.”