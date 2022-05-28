iceSheffield’s learn to skate penguins get makeover

The iceSheffield penguins, which are used by the public as a skating aid, enable beginners to test out the ice and find their feet before having a go alone. They have been at the rink for a while now and after lots of trips and bumps were in desperate need of a repaint.

As part of the programme and development team’s community outreach work the trust engaged with local schools and got them involved in redesigning the penguins and painting them, as well as giving each one a name and personality alongside their likes and dislikes.

David Bly, sports programme and engagement manager at Sheffield City Trust said: “We’ve had a fantastic response to this project and have been thrilled to see such enthusiasm from all the schools taking part.”

Around 50 penguins were distributed to schools to be re painted from their original black and white colours to however the children and teachers desired.

Andrea Hughes, Year 5 class teacher at Concord Junior School in Sheffield, said: “Children of Concord Junior School have been so enthusiastic in taking part and the response has been incredible!

“They are bursting with pride that one of their designs is going to represent Concord Junior School and Brigantia Learning Trust.”

The newly decorated waddle of penguins at iceSheffield with David Bly, sports programme and engagement manager at SCT and Ryan Ruddiforth, programme supervisor at iceSheffield, SCT

The school held a competition and nine-year-old Bradley Law came up with the winning design.

Bradley said: “I based it on ice hockey because it's my favourite sport."

The waddle of penguins is now back at iceSheffield ready to burst back out onto the ice and aid many youngsters and adults master this fantastic popular sport.

Each penguin is now also armed with a QR code which you scan with your mobile phone to discover your penguins name and more about him or her!

Bradley Law from Concord Junior School with their penguin Bob that he designed.

Visit Sheffield City Trust’s website to meet the penguins for yourself and watch a special video.

The penguins will be available at iceSheffield from today.