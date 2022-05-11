The Balearic Islands, which includes Mallorca and Ibiza, is clamping down on drinking and anti-social behaviour.

A six drink a day limit has been introduced at popular resorts, replacing the unlimited offers of the past, and other restrictions are now in place.

Brits traveling to Ibiza are being warned they could face huge fines due to new rules (Photo by Zowy Voeten/Getty Images)

Happy hours and free bar offers are now banned on Mallorca and Ibiza. The organisation of pub crawls and party boats is prohibited, while shops selling alcohol will be closed from 9.30pm to 8am every day.

Sheffield and South Yorkshire holidaygoers taking one of the many three hour direct flights from Doncaster Airport to the Balearic Islands this summer are being warned to follow the new rules and stay away from ‘illegal parties’.

Police have the powers to hand out fines of up to €300,000 for organisers, while attendees could also be fined between 300 euros and 30,000 euros.

Birmingham Live reports that a spokesperson for the British Embassy in Spain said: "There have been a number of serious accidents involving people attending irregular commercially promoted parties in villas and private homes on the islands of Ibiza and Majorca.

“You should take care of your belongings, ensure you know where emergency exits are located and not take unnecessary risks. Heavy fines may be imposed by local authorities to anyone attending irregular commercial parties.”