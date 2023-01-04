A Sheffield motorcyclist who died while riding in the Peak District after overtaking near a blind bend was “a really good person,” his family has said.

Ian Sunderland was out on his orange KTM Superduke on Mortimer Road at around 5.15pm on June 2, 2021, when he attempted to overtake three other bikes as a white Audi approached from the opposite direction.

At the 34-year-old’s inquest in Sheffield today (January 4), a coroner heard how Ian tried to “squeeze” through the space between the Audi and the other bikes while he riding north away from the Strines Inn pub and reportedly approaching a blind bend. However, he lost control while trying to use his left-hand brake for the upcoming bend. He was thrown from the motorcycle and collided with a stone wall 40 metres down the road, while the bike reportedly exploded and came to a stop on the asphalt.

Despite the efforts of paramedic teams, at the inquest, Mortimer Road was described as “a rural road in the middle of nowhere”, and it took over 20 minutes for emergency services to arrive. Sadly, Ian was pronounced dead at the scene when they arrived.

Ian Sunderland, 34, died following a motorbike crash on Mortimer Road in Sheffield.

At the inquest – which heard he was sober when the accident occurred – Ian’s death was ruled as a road traffic collision. Collisions investigator for South Yorkshire Police Robert Eyre said Ian was certainly driving over the speed limit, but the exact speed could not be determined.

His mum, Mandy, told the court: “He was a really good person… If you ever needed help he would be there… I’ve lost my son at 34 – he will be sadly missed.

"I’m really happy to know no one else was injured, and that it was an accident, that there was no alcohol involved and that he was wearing his helmet.

"I’m really grateful to the officers, [one of whom] offered me their phone number for any questions I might have had after the accident.”

