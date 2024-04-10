Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ian Oxley was a healthy, active dad-of-two who liked mountain biking almost as much as he enjoyed cheering on his beloved Sheffield Wednesday.

But tragedy struck in September last year when the much-loved 57-year-old from Beighton was diagnosed with a brain tumour after sufffering dizziness, headaches and double vision.

Ian Oxley, who was a big Sheffield Wednesday fan, died aged just 57 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. His family are raising money in his memory for Sheffield Hospitals Charity

Ian died just three months later on December 12, leaving his loved ones devastated.

But he is continuing to save lives thanks to the work he did before his death, his decision to become an organ donor and his family’s determination to keep his legacy going.

Ian trained as a mechanical engineer before enjoying a hugely successful career in radiopharmaceuticals, helping to diagnose and treat cancer and other diseases.

His wife Helen told how he loved his job, which took him across the world training and lecturing, knowing that the work he did was helping to save lives.

Ian Oxley with his wife Helen and sons William and George

Ian was an organ donor too and following his death his kidneys have given two people a new lease of life. His family are due to attend a ceremony in June to collect the Order of St John Award on his behalf in recognition of his incredible gift.

Ian, known by many as Oxo, was treated at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital, and his family are forever grateful for the ‘amazing’ care he received from the team at the neurology department there.

His wife Helen and his two sons, George, aged 26, and William, 22, were among a team of friends and family running the Sheffield Half Marathon in his memory to raise money for Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

George is running the Manchester Marathon this Sunday, April 14, to boost that total even further.

Members of Team Oxo who ran the Sheffield Half Marathon in memory of Ian Oxley, who died aged just 57 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour

Helen, who met Ian at the old Roxy nightclub in 1986, said: “He was a super positive guy, always looking on the bright side of things and always very generous with his time and his money. He was a really lovely, friendly family man.

“He was always fit, healthy and active, and the brain tumour came completely out of the blue.

“Everyone was so saddened when he went but it’s good that something positive can come from his loss, through his organ donation and our fundraising for the hospitals.

