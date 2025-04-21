Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A newlywed couple from Sheffield are taking legal action after a groom almost died from contracting Legionnaires’ disease on his honeymoon.

Thomas Coupland, aged 44, was admitted to intensive care and suffered heart failure following what should have been a dream holiday to Sorrento with his new bride.

The aerospace machine operator said he became increasingly ill on the flight home after staying at a hotel with wife Natasha, 40.

Upon returning home from Italy he developed diarrhoea followed by flu-like symptoms before being taken to hospital when his condition worsened.

The dad-of-one narrowly avoided a heart attack as doctors battled to bring his heart rate down from 214 beats per minute.

Thomas was diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease and later heart failure and still continues to be impacted by the ongoing effects.

The couple, from Sheffield, have now instructed lawyers to investigate whether his illness was linked to his stay at the hotel.

Thomas and wife Natasha, a nursery manager, paid more than £1,600 for the week-long holiday after they tied the knot in May last year.

He said: "This was meant to be the happiest time of our lives. Natasha and I had been looking forward to our honeymoon.

"I came home thinking I had an upset stomach and the flu, but it was terrifying how quickly everything unfolded and how close Natasha and my son were to losing me.

“A lot of people will have heard of Legionnaires’ disease, but I never realised just how serious it can be. I’m so grateful to the doctors for being able to save my life.

“Natasha and I feel we need to speak out to try and make sure other hotel guests do not go through what we have.

“It could have been so much worse, but my health is now permanently damaged. I can’t do many of the things I used to be able to before, because of my ongoing symptoms.

"One of the worst things to try and come to terms with, is trying to explain to my three-year-old son why I can no longer do all of the things that we loved doing together before my illness, such as playing sports together, football training, swimming and play fighting.

“I was lucky that before my illness, I could spend a lot of quality time with my son due to my shift patterns at work, however now we have to pay for childcare on my days off, which has been a difficult adjustment for both of us.

“Answers as to why this happened, and why my life changed, is the least we deserve.”

Thomas and Natasha claim the hotel didn't seem ready for the summer holiday season and appeared to need cleaning.

They said there was limescale in their bathroom and black mould around the showerhead while the water in the pool appeared green.

Once home, Thomas was initially diagnosed with a chest infection and prescribed antibiotics.

However, his condition worsened and he was rushed to the Northern General Hospital where he spent two nights.

Last August he underwent a procedure to administer an electric shock to restore a normal heart rhythm.

Jennifer Hodgson, the specialist international serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Thomas and Natasha, said: “Thomas has been through a terrible experience and is extremely lucky to be alive.

“The impact of his illness has had a profound effect on both him, Natasha and their three-year-old son, at what should have been an exciting new chapter in their lives.

“We’ve supported many people over the years who have developed Legionnaires’ disease abroad, as well as here in the UK, yet people are often unaware of just how serious it can be.

“Legionnaires’ disease can lead to long-term health complications and in some cases can prove fatal. Thomas’ case shows just how serious it can be. If it wasn’t for the swift actions of the doctors, Thomas might not be here.

“Large buildings with more complex water systems – such as hotels – are at a greater risk of the bacteria which causes Legionnaire’s disease.

“We’re now investigating how Thomas came to contract the illness abroad, including looking at his stay at the hotel in Sorrento.

"We’re determined to provide Thomas with the answers and long-term support he needs."