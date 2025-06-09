A former homeless man who has turned his life around has launched a business in Sheffield and hopes to help give others a fresh start too.

Zackery Russell (Zac) is realising his life-long dream of working for himself.

The 32-year-old did not have the easiest start to life and was placed in foster care at the age of five and then moved into residential homes by the age of nine.

Business owner Zac Russell with Alice, who he met through a youth club. He offered her a job so that she can gain the experience so many employers are looking for when they advertise for staff

He spent his early years growing up in Sheffield, describing being moved from ‘pillar to post’ with numerous families, moving away and returning to the city at the age of 16.

Sheffield Council gave him a flat that he would eventually lose due to not being able to manage his bills. He then ended up homeless and embarked up upon a life of crime to help make ends meet.

He has now turned his life around and has opened his own food business.

“I must have been arrested over 40 times, nothing major like drink or drugs, I was stealing food to try and keep alive and then obviously you get caught. It’s something I regret but you can’t change your past you can only focus on what you do in the present,” said Zac.

“Going through that, I have met some great people, and also bad people who I discarded down the line, but it was that past that probably inspired me to be where I am now. I’ve always wanted to work for myself; it’s the best thing ever.”

Zac explained how he has had numerous jobs and businesses in the past, such as dog walking, but his latest venture is the first where he has opened up a venue.

Zac’s business – ‘AM/PM’ – is a fast-food joint located on Bardwell Road in the heart of Kelham Island.

He prides himself on giving people who otherwise wouldn’t have had a chance at any other job because of a history with the police or having a lack of experience due to their young age.

“I want to give people a job who want a job, regardless of their background just because you have been caught stealing in the past doesn’t mean that you’re going to be taking money out of the till,” said Zac.

“I like to give people a chance, especially young people who struggle to find a job these days because they don’t have enough experience, but when they are young they won’t have that experience. You need a job to get that in the first place, so I like to give them a chance,” explained Zac.

As a goodwill gesture, kindhearted Zac will wrap up any unsold food at tne end of the working day and hand it out to homeless people in the city centre or people where he lives.

He wants his burger joint to be a place where people who need help or a chat feel able to go along to.

“I know what its like out there, I’ve been there myself and I want to help people. If I can do something to help someone, no matter how small I will do it,” Zac explained.