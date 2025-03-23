"I spent £6.2k-a-year on takeaways - I lost seven stone to be a fun mum"
Janine Hurst, aged 34, weighed 25st and was a size 30 at her heaviest and decided to make a change after struggling to keep up with her three kids - Connie-Jae, five, Dolly-Mae, three and Grayson, one.
She switched up her diet - swapping takeaways which had been costing her £120 a week - for healthy home-cooked meals.
Now a slender 17st 13lbs and a size 20, Janine can easily play and dance with her children.
Janine, a stay-at-home-mum, from Rotherham, said: "My kids say 'it's fun now mummy can dance'.
"I walk down the street and people say 'how much weight have you lost?' 'You look like a new person'.
"I feel a lot more confident. I'm not the biggest mum picking up the kids from school now."
Janine said she was a "comfort eater" and was living on five to six takeaways a week.
She said: "It was convenient. I was reaching for anything that was quick. I couldn't be bothered to cook. I became lazy.
“I’d eat if I was sad. If I was happy, I’d just keep eating.
"My priority was looking after the kids. I put myself second best."
Janine had previously tried to lose weight - and managed to lose seven stone before through Slimming World.
The weight loss meant she could conceive her eldest daughter Connie-Jae with husband Jamie Hurst, 35, a shift manager.
But the mum would find herself going back to old eating habits while pregnant and would put the weight back on and more.
She said: "I was using that as an excuse - 'I'm pregnant I can eat as I want'."
But after her third child, Janine started to realise her weight was affecting her ability to be a "fun mum".
She says she couldn't keep up with her children and even dislocated her shoulder once after getting down on the floor to play with them.
She said: "It hit me if I carry on I'm not going to be around for my children.
"Dolly-Mae loves rides. When she gets older I would have to go on them with her and wouldn't be able to get out of the seat - it would be embarrassing for her."
Janine turned back to Slimming World in January 2024 - and this time the lifestyle change has stuck.
She switched out the takeaways for three healthy, balanced meals every day - such as spaghetti bolognaise and fakeaways.
Janine joined the gym this January - and goes three to four times a week.
She said: “At one time, I wouldn’t walk anywhere. Now, I’m really active, and that comes down to the fact that I’ve lost nearly eight stone with Slimming World.”
Janine still suffers from sciatica - a pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve - but feels that as she loses weight, the pain is getting better.
Now a more slender 17st 13lbs she finally feels "confident"- and can't wait to reach her 12st goal.
She said: “I’m able to keep up with my children now.
"I’m able to dance and wiggle around with my little one-year-old, and make him laugh and smile. My kids say - ‘when mum was bigger, she couldn’t do that’.
“I’m still a big mum, but changes are happening, and I’m now able to sing and dance and do karaoke with my kids now.
“Before, I would just dance for a couple of seconds, feel out of breath and have to sit down.”
She wants to inspire others and let other busy mums know it is possible.
Janine said: "When I look in the mirror I'm starting to finally like me.
"I teach my kids a lot about self-love but I needed to love myself."
Diet before:
Breakfast: Skipped - can of Monster
Lunch: Three packets of crisps
Dinner: Takeaway
Diet after:
Breakfast: Overnight Weetabix/ Slimming World fry up / omelette
Lunch: Jacket potato, tuna, salad
Dinner: Shepard's pie/ spaghetti bolognaise
