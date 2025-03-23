"I spent £6.2k-a-year on takeaways - I lost seven stone to be a fun mum"

A woman who spent £6.2k-a-year on takeaways lost seven stone so she could be a "fun mum".

Janine Hurst, aged 34, weighed 25st and was a size 30 at her heaviest and decided to make a change after struggling to keep up with her three kids - Connie-Jae, five, Dolly-Mae, three and Grayson, one.

Janine Hurst - before and after | SWNS

She switched up her diet - swapping takeaways which had been costing her £120 a week - for healthy home-cooked meals.

Now a slender 17st 13lbs and a size 20, Janine can easily play and dance with her children.

Janine Hurst, before she lost weight. | Janine Hurst / SWNS

Janine, a stay-at-home-mum, from Rotherham, said: "My kids say 'it's fun now mummy can dance'.

"I walk down the street and people say 'how much weight have you lost?' 'You look like a new person'.

"I feel a lot more confident. I'm not the biggest mum picking up the kids from school now."

Janine said she was a "comfort eater" and was living on five to six takeaways a week.

She said: "It was convenient. I was reaching for anything that was quick. I couldn't be bothered to cook. I became lazy.

“I’d eat if I was sad. If I was happy, I’d just keep eating.

"My priority was looking after the kids. I put myself second best."

Janine Hurst, before she lost weight. She used to spend £6.2k-a-year on takeaways | Janine Hurst / SWNS

Janine had previously tried to lose weight - and managed to lose seven stone before through Slimming World.

The weight loss meant she could conceive her eldest daughter Connie-Jae with husband Jamie Hurst, 35, a shift manager.

But the mum would find herself going back to old eating habits while pregnant and would put the weight back on and more.

Janine Hurst as she looks now | Janine Hurst / SWNS

She said: "I was using that as an excuse - 'I'm pregnant I can eat as I want'."

But after her third child, Janine started to realise her weight was affecting her ability to be a "fun mum".

She says she couldn't keep up with her children and even dislocated her shoulder once after getting down on the floor to play with them.

She said: "It hit me if I carry on I'm not going to be around for my children.

"Dolly-Mae loves rides. When she gets older I would have to go on them with her and wouldn't be able to get out of the seat - it would be embarrassing for her."

Janine turned back to Slimming World in January 2024 - and this time the lifestyle change has stuck.

She switched out the takeaways for three healthy, balanced meals every day - such as spaghetti bolognaise and fakeaways.

Janine joined the gym this January - and goes three to four times a week.

She said: “At one time, I wouldn’t walk anywhere. Now, I’m really active, and that comes down to the fact that I’ve lost nearly eight stone with Slimming World.”

Janine still suffers from sciatica - a pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve - but feels that as she loses weight, the pain is getting better.

Now a more slender 17st 13lbs she finally feels "confident"- and can't wait to reach her 12st goal.

She said: “I’m able to keep up with my children now.

"I’m able to dance and wiggle around with my little one-year-old, and make him laugh and smile. My kids say - ‘when mum was bigger, she couldn’t do that’.

“I’m still a big mum, but changes are happening, and I’m now able to sing and dance and do karaoke with my kids now.

“Before, I would just dance for a couple of seconds, feel out of breath and have to sit down.”

She wants to inspire others and let other busy mums know it is possible.

Janine said: "When I look in the mirror I'm starting to finally like me.

"I teach my kids a lot about self-love but I needed to love myself."

Diet before:

Breakfast: Skipped - can of Monster

Lunch: Three packets of crisps

Dinner: Takeaway

Diet after:

Breakfast: Overnight Weetabix/ Slimming World fry up / omelette

Lunch: Jacket potato, tuna, salad

Dinner: Shepard's pie/ spaghetti bolognaise

