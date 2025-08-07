‘I moved to Portugal for a new life and nearly lost everything in a blaze’

A Dronfield woman who moved to Portugal for a new life has described how she is picking up the pieces after a serious blaze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe Rainbow, aged 36 and originally from Dronfield, runs a pet transport company, and her partner Toni Fletcher, 29, from Sheffield, fosters animals in a farmstead in their garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A huge fire broke out close to their property on July 28, leaving Toni having to ecavuate their pigs and dogs in a race against time as the blaze took hold.

Chloe Rainbow in Portugal is picking up the pieces after a fire

She was unable to rescue all their cats, hoping they would flee as she herded the other animals to safety.

All but one cat survived the blaze but now the farmstead, used to house and care for the foster animals, lies in ruins.

Some of the cats are receiving vererinary care but the rest are back with Chloe and Toni as they attempt to rebuild the farmstead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A charity concert is to be held in Dronfield to help the couple raise the cash they need.

Damage caused by the fire

Chloe said: “Within 10 minutes of them evacuating the fire went through our farm, if they hadn’t evacuated they would have died.”

The couple believed the blaze was linked to tractor being used on nearby land.

Chloe said the fire that broke out caused ‘utter devastation’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was on her way back from work when she received the call from Toni explaining there was a fire.

The aftermath of the fire

She said: “To be honest I thought she was being dramatic.

“It was only when I started to receive more calls from people checking if we were okay that we realised how close it was. It was terrifying and I felt absolutely helpless, there was nothing I could do.”

When she arrived back at their burning farmstead, she was met with the devastation the fire had left.

Toni had managed to move the animals up to a gravelled area around the house, but unfortunately they had lost one cat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe Rainbow

She said: “We have another cat with its paws severely burnt. All my other cats are still under veterinary care but they’re okay and all my dogs are okay.

“It was absolutely terrifying, the windows smashed in from the heat but our house has survived luckily. We’ve lost everything else.”

Chloe’s friend, Russell Dennett, 59, a musician from Dronfield, has organised the charity concert help the couple rebuild.

It is to be held at the Dronfield Hill Top Sports and Social club on August 14 at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell will be reuniting a band he used to be in called the ‘Junkyard Dog’ and performing together on the night.

He said: “What happened was I'm a musician by trade, and basically I just decided that the best thing to do would be to put on a charity concert, and that's what we're doing.”

Chloe has been living in Portugal for seven years after previously living in South Africa, where she worked on a cheetah conservation project.

Her mum had moved to Portugal and so when visiting her on the way back to the UK, she ‘never left’.

Her partner Toni moved out to be with her five years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe said she was ‘super thankful’ to Russ for organising the fundraiser.

“I used to go to his open mics, so we became good friends,” she said.

A friend of Chloe’s in Portugal has also set up a GoFundMe to help raise funds, which has now reached over €8600.