I’m A Celebrity star and X-Factor finalist Fleur East has been confirmed as one of the star guests at a Doncaster music festival later this year.
The singer, who was runner-up in the 2014 series of The X-Factor, will take to the main stage at this year’s TFest, which takes place in Tickhill on September 28.
Best known for her top ten smash Sax, the singer returned to TV screens last year in ITV jungle survival show I’m A Celebrity….Get Me Out Of Here!, finishing in fourth place.
A TFest spokesman said: “We are super excited to announce that Fleur East will be coming to this years TFest!
“With over 100 million debut single streams and no.1 hit on iTunes, X-Factor finalist and I'm a Celebrity finalist, Fleur East will be gracing our Main Stage this September 28.”
Early bird tickets are on sale at https://www.t-fest.co.uk/tickets or in store at: Castlegate Cards, Tickhill.
She will join a host of bands and other acts at the day long festival, which will be held at Tickhill Cricket Club.
Further acts and a headliner are set to be announced in the coming weeks.