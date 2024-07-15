Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After weeks of hope, I found myself walking among dozens of crestfallen England fans as I made my way home from the pub last night.

Just 24 hours ago, England fans were genuinely asking themselves - is it coming home? But as the Three Lions and all their supporters mourn the loss at the Euro 2024 final last night, I can’t help but feel proud of our boys that make up the England national team.

While we might not have a shiny trophy to show off, the Euros have definitely helped the people of Sheffield enjoy some sort of summer we won’t forget, even if we’ve only had the odd glimpse of sunshine.

As soon as England qualified for the finals, I was quickly rallying up my friends so we could book a table at a pub in Sheffield to watch it, knowing all too well how busy they would all be.

But amid the mayhem of life in general, it was suddenly Sunday, July 14, and we hadn’t made a booking anywhere. Then when I received a video of the queue along Ecclesall Road to get into the Nursery Tavern at 4pm, we realised we might not be able to get in anywhere…

At 5pm - three hours before kick-off - we set off to find a seat somewhere. As the Tav was already implementing a one in, one out policy, we diverted along Sharrow Vale Road and were surprised to find plenty of space available at The Lescar.

As the hours rolled by, the beer garden was filling up with young hopeful England supporters, and the atmosphere was electric. Within minutes of the game starting, the crowd was clapping in support of the three lions as they fought to get Spain away from the goal.

Even as Spain scored in the 47th minute, it saw everyone in the beer garden unite as we sat in silence with our heads in our hands. Spectators in the pub were unable to take their eyes off the screen, waiting for our team to make their redemption. And with just over 15 minutes to go, England’s Cole Palmer scored.

The feeling in the pub at that moment can only be described as pure elation. Everyone erupted out of their seats and jumped into the air as we were back in with a chance to win. It is these moments that, whether you’re a football fan or not, bring the country together.

Of course, we know what happened next. Despite the game’s abrupt end, and the silence that once again swept over the pub, I was comforted by the collective feeling of what could have been.

After months of grey and drizzle, Southgate has given us England fans some of our best nights of the year. And to that I say roll on 2028.