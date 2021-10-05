'I don’t think it’s the best Daniel Craig one' - Here's what Sheffield film fans made of the new James Bond film 'No Time To Die'

The film, which is said to be Daniel Craig’s last appearance as 007, is the 25th instalment in the James Bond franchise.

It was set to be released in April 2020 but has been delayed three times due to the Covid pandemic – leaving fans in Sheffield desperate to watch the film at the cinema.

On Thursday (September 30), film fans from Sheffield made their way to cinemas across the city to watch the highly anticipated film, which has already received rave reviews.

Mr and Mrs Camm

One fan said: “We got the chance to go and see No Time To Die last night. Still fully processing it but it is top tier Craig era Bond. Both silly and serious in equal measure. Really fitting end to Daniel Craig’s run.”

Mel Black said: “It was pretty great, to be honest, I feel like it’s a little bit slower than the other ones, but it’s still very good.

"James Bond movies aren’t usually tear-jerking at the end, but this one was, so people will cry. I teared up, and I don’t usually cry at movies. I’ve watched a lot of the Bond films, and this is one of the better ones. I’d give it a 4.5 out of 5 overall."

Paul Taylor said: “It’s good, I don’t think it’s the best Daniel Craig one, but it is very good. I’d put it in the top three out of the ones I’ve watched. The villain was very good and not overplayed. I guess all the emotional and personal stuff is better than the action. I’d give it a 3.5 overall.

Mel Black

Dulal Miah said: I don’t really watch bond films, but I did get into this one. The ending was probably the best part. I’d rate it a 5 out of 5. It’s a good movie.”

Bond fans Mr and Mrs Camm gave the film an overall rating of 5 out of 5.

Mr Camm said: “It’s very good, it has a great ending too.

Mrs Camm said: "I think it’s one of the best ones yet.

James Bond No Time to Die hit Sheffield cinemas on Thursday, September 30. Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures.