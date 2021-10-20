Hygge Sheffield in Fitzalan Square came under the spotlight after owner Alex Moore responded to 'George Cross,' who left a one-star Google review after he was served by a woman wearing a hijab.

A hijab is a Muslim attire worn by females that covers their hair, neck and sometimes shoulder and chest.

The offending comment was: “I was served bu (sic) a person wearing moslem dress.”

Hygge Sheffield in Fitzalan Square is being flooded with positive Google reviews after owner Alex Moore defended his female workers' right to wear a hijab.

Instead of ignoring the bad review, Alex chose to respond with a lengthy explanation about how such an idea “has no place in our world”.

He wrote: “Hi George. I believe you're referring to the ‘hijab’, worn by ‘Muslim’ females. Don't worry - we don't charge for offering basic information to ignorant people.

“It's very understandable that this item of clothing managed to ruin your experience of the venue, it must be so hard to go about your day when you could be unreasonably confronted by a burka, a crucifix necklace or a kippah at any minute!

“You'll have to forgive us, as we had very carelessly been focusing our attention on the customer service, and the quality of our food and drinks, instead of our employees’ religions or choice of clothing. How clumsy.

“Please rest assured that we will be doing everything we can to reassure ALL of our employees that their individuality, their religion, their race, gender, and personality - are what makes them perfect.

“HYGGE is a family run business, and our mantra is to be inclusive, to be friendly, and to spread love - not hate. Your opinion has no place in this world, and I hope you learn to love a little more.”

His response, which has now gone viral on social media after he shared it on the cafe's Instagram, prompted people to flood it with positive Google reviews.

What do the reviews say?

As of 2pm Thursday, it has received almost 200 five-star reviews on its page and counting, with many applauding the owner for his action.

One wrote: “Fantastic customer service, they make you feel comfortable 5* place and 5* staff.”

Another wrote: “Accepting of all races, communities and religions. Unlike other businesses, they actively fight against discrimination. Also lovely coffee too.”

A man commented: “Excellent coffee excellent service and run by an honourable man.”

The cafe has also garnered a large number of potential customers who have expressed an interest in paying a visit if they are in the area.

One wrote: “I'm always on the road and this will be my pit stop from now on whenever I'm passing Sheffield or nearby.”

Another commented: “Diversity is part of our British lives which developed when the British ruled the world and needed immigration workers in their booming empire. That's why most of us ended up here.

“Let's appreciate and respect one another to make our country better and live in harmony. Love to visit when I'm next in Sheffield.”