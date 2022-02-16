The ticket was bought in Doncaster for the special EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker draw on January 21, 2022.

The National Lottery is looking to find the jackpot winner before the 30-day deadline in respect of lost, destroyed or stolen tickets expires.

The special draw saw 100 guaranteed millionaires made across the European EuroMillions community, with 24 of these amazing prizes won by ticket-holders in the UK.

The winning EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker code for the ticket bought in Doncaster was TVSD 23735.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “It’s important that any player who is not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who thinks they have a genuine claim to the prize notifies us in writing by 5pm on Sunday 20 February, 2022 at the latest.

“We’ve already started to support the 20 ticket-holders who have claimed their prizes from the special EuroMillions draw, and we’re hoping that these handful of lucky winners who have yet to check their prizes, including the lucky ticket-holder who bought their ticket in Doncaster, will now come forward so that they can start to enjoy their amazing win.”

With the winning ticket in their possession, the ticket-holder has until Wednesday, July 20, 2022 to make their claim.

Under its licence Camelot has the discretion to pay prizes in respect of lost, destroyed or stolen National Lottery tickets only if the player has submitted a claim in writing within 30 days of the relevant draw.

If the player can provide sufficient evidence, Camelot will investigate and consider the validity of the claim.

Camelot will then determine at its discretion whether the claim is valid and is able to pay the prize 180 days after the draw. The deadline for any such claim for the Doncaster EuroMillions prize, which has to be submitted in writing, is 5pm on February 20.

Players can check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app.

You can also buy and check your tickets in retail outlets.

Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected]