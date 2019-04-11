Hunt for missing man with links to Sheffield

Police are appealing for help to try and find a missing man who has links to Sheffield.

Andrew Firmin was last seen at his home in Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, on Tuesday, April 9, at around 9.45am.

Missing man Andrew Firmin

The 56-year-old is described as being white, 5ft 11ins tall and of slim build.

He has short grey hair, a grey beard and green-grey eyes.

If you have seen Andrew or have any information on his whereabouts call Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 803 of April 10.