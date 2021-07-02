Hungry shoppers excited as Meadowhall launches FOOD-ONLY parking bays for take-out

Meadowhall has launched a line of parking bays for customers who only need to pop in to collect their food order.

By Alastair Ulke
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 11:47 am
The new food order parking bays at Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield. Photos by Meadowhall.

The Sheffield shopping hub has created the spaces where customers can park at the entrance of its Oasis Dining Quarter.

Diners can park for free for up to 20 minutes so they can run in and grab their food order.

It aims to save customers from trawling the car park for a space if they only plan on nipping in to collect from a restaurant and go again.

The parking bays, located in the 24 hour Orange car park, will also be used by delivery drivers for services like Deliveroo and Just Eat.

Centre director Darren Pearce said: "As the appetite for restaurant food deliveries continues to grow, our new parking bays aim to offer an easier and more convenient way for delivery drivers and customers to collect their hot food orders.”

