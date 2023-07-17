A pub chain is offering free food to celebrate the Women’s World Cup - but only to early birds who know a key phrase.

Hungry Horse boozers will give a breakfast sandwich before 11am to anyone who says “butties for the footy” at the till.

Man City's Chloe Kelly and United's Ella Toone will be two key players for the Lionesses

The stunt is to mark the Lionesses' first game in the tournament, against Haiti, kicking off at 10.30am on Saturday July 22. Participating venues in Sheffield include the Hardy Pick on Broadfield Close off Broadfield Road, the Sword Dancer in Handsworth and the Sherwood on Birley Moor Road.

The Hardy Pick is participating in the free food stunt.

Sarah Williams, of Hungry Horse, said: “The tournament is set to be the sporting event of the summer, and we can’t wait to watch our amazing England women’s team go for glory yet again after their incredible and inspiring performance last year.”

The women won the Euros in a historic tournament last year, lifting the first football trophy for a national side since 1966.