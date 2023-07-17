News you can trust since 1887
Hungry Horse pubs offer free food to celebrate Lionesses' first World Cup match

The Women's World Cup starts this week

By David Walsh
Published 17th Jul 2023, 18:22 BST

A pub chain is offering free food to celebrate the Women’s World Cup - but only to early birds who know a key phrase.

Hungry Horse boozers will give a breakfast sandwich before 11am to anyone who says “butties for the footy” at the till.

Man City's Chloe Kelly and United's Ella Toone will be two key players for the Lionesses
Man City's Chloe Kelly and United's Ella Toone will be two key players for the Lionesses
The stunt is to mark the Lionesses' first game in the tournament, against Haiti, kicking off at 10.30am on Saturday July 22. Participating venues in Sheffield include the Hardy Pick on Broadfield Close off Broadfield Road, the Sword Dancer in Handsworth and the Sherwood on Birley Moor Road.

The Hardy Pick is participating in the free food stunt.
The Hardy Pick is participating in the free food stunt.

Sarah Williams, of Hungry Horse, said: “The tournament is set to be the sporting event of the summer, and we can’t wait to watch our amazing England women’s team go for glory yet again after their incredible and inspiring performance last year.”

The women won the Euros in a historic tournament last year, lifting the first football trophy for a national side since 1966.

The World Cup gets underway on Thursday July 20, with joint hosts Australia and New Zealand playing in the first two games.

